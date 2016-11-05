Volvo drives in S90 with tag of Rs 53.5 lakh

Swedish luxury carmaker Volvo India has launched an all-new flagship sedan -- S90 -- to take on rivals Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW and Jaguar Land Rover to boost sales in Asia’s third biggest car market.With a starting competitive price of Rs 53.5 lakh at Mumbai showroom, S90 will compete with BMW 5 Series, Audi A6, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, and the British Jaguar XF.The S90 joins the company’s current line-up in the country, which includes the S60, V40, S60 Cross Country, V40 Cross Country, XC60 and the XC90.The S90 is based on the scalable product architecture (SPA) technology that also underpins the XC90 SUV. It is powered by the D4 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that develops 190PS of power and 400Nm of torque. Transmission duties are handled by an eight-speed automatic gearbox that directs all the power to the front wheels.The car comes with three driving modes -– eco, dynamic and comfort -– which alter the behaviour of the car based on driver requirement.“With the launch of S90 sedan, we are making a clear statement of our intent to grow stronger in India -– perhaps the most exciting and promising luxury car market in the World,” Tom von Bonsdorff, MD at Volvo Auto India, told Financial Chronicle. The S90 delivers class-leading safety, bespoke Scandinavian design, and sublime comfort, he said.“Packed with features that envelope customers in luxury, we see tremendous response already for the much awaited launch,” Bonsdorff said.The star attraction is the “Thor’s hammer” headlamps with daytime-running lights (DRLs) which are accentuated by a chrome-finished concave front grille, giving the car a strong visual presence. When you look at it from the side, you realise just how long the car is.The new sedan comes equipped with loads of safety features like side and curtain airbags, ABS, emergency brake assist, ISOFIX, park-assist and lane-keep assist.Interestingly, the S90 is longer than the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW 5-Series and Audi A6 in length. The rear end gets the familiar C-shaped tail lamps that merge with the well-sculpted boot-lid, which makes the car stand out of the crowd.Inside the car, the chrome strip, which runs across the dash, certainly catches the eye and there is a large 9-inch infotainment screen placed in the middle that has been taken out of the XC90.Just like all Volvo line-ups, the S90 is also imported from its Swedish factory as a completely built unit (CBU) in the country, with deliveries set to commence in December this year.Volvo plans to introduce a more powerful variant on the sedan next year. The 2-litre D5 diesel engine new variant will use the same motor, albeit tweaked to produce 235 bhp of maximum power and 480Nm of peak torque.