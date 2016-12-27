Voler Cars on expansion spree

Self-drive car rental Voler Cars aims to be Rs 200 crore urban transport solutions provider by fiscal 2019. It plans to rent a fleet ranging from mini-hatchbacks like Tata Nano , hoi polloi to sports utility vehicles like Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta to luxury cars like German brands like Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi for the opulent and well heeled.



While the self-driven Tata Nano will cost Rs 30 per hour, the luxury sedans from Mercedes-Benz to BMW will cost about Rs 240 per hour. The company owns the entire fleet of cars for its rental business.



“We are a profitable company and we are aggressively targeting a sales turnover of over Rs 200 crore by financial year 2019,” Vikas Parasrampuria, founder and CEO at Voler Cars told Financial Chronicle. The company is targeting Rs 60-65 crore sales turnover in fiscal 2017, Rs 125 crore in FY 2018 and Rs 200 crore in FY2019. The company had clocked a sales turnover of Rs 31 crore in fiscal 2016. “We are a debt free company and we are raising Rs 35-40 crore from the market for expansion,” says Parasrampuria, 30, an MBA from ISB, Hyderabad. He quit within a year of working with PricewaterhouseCoopers to start his own business.



Voler competes with Delhi-based Revv and Myles and Mumbai-based JustRide and Zoomcar with an estimated 3,000-4,000 cars in the self-drive rental car market in the country.



Headquartered in Kolkata, Voler Cars, started operations in New Delhi in September 2015 with a fleet of 120 cars.



After launching rental services in Bangalore in June 2016 with 140 cars, it expanded popular services in Pune this month with 50 cars.



“We want to go pan-India but in phases,” Parasrampuria says with confidence and with an air of success already. “After Pune, we will expand our footprint to state capitals like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and tier II cities are also on our radar such as Indore, Jaipur, Mysore, Visakhapatnam and the like over the next few months,” he said.



Voler’s unique operating model enables it to connect to its customers, and providing them delivery and pickup services at their doorstep. It is a pay-per-use service, rentals starting at just Rs 30 per hour, backed by car insurance and 24/7 roadside assistance and support service which gives freedom to users from the hassles that comes with owning a car.



Voler Cars plans to reach 1,000 car fleet operations in financing year ending March 2017 from the present 310 cars deployed in New Delhi, Bangalore and Pune. It plans to double the fleet to 2,000 cars by FY2019 and increase it to 3,500 cars by FY2019 to go pan India.



The unique model of unlimited kilometers, zero security deposit and fixed transparent pricing has been widely accepted by the users in Delhi NCR and Bangalore. “The user base in Delhi has jumped to 15,000 plus customers with 50 per cent traffic coming from its new-age android application and iOS applications,” Parasrampuria says.



He boasted that Voler has designed its model around the best consumer experience and safety by using best in class technology and safety controls that keeps consumers always connected through real time inputs about the car, speed, location, and the car’s health.



“The self-drive car rental market is growing at a CAGR of 88 per cent and is all set to scale the $1.25-billion mark by 2020,” Parasrampuria says.



Parasrampuria, who started a fleet of renting 25 cars to Wipro, a IT firm drivers-cum car vendors, in Kolkata six years ago, with an investment of Rs 1 lakh from his own savings, says the demand for self-drive rental cars on weekend is almost 100 per cent in Delhi and Bangalore. “We are sold out on weekends in Delhi and Bangalore,” he said.



The urban trend to make short overnight weekend trips, as well as the need for affordable inter-city travel options, would fuel demand for self drive-cars in metros, he said. While the US has 2 million self-drive cars on its streets, China has 2,00,000 and India has just 3,000-4,000 cars, presenting a huge opportunity for growth, Parasrampuria pointed out.



