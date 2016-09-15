Toyota launches updated versions of Etios, Liva

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), the seventh largest carmaker by sales in the country on Tuesday introduced the updated Etios sedan and Etios Liva hatchback models with anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD) to provide enhanced safety to boost sales ahead of the festive season.Auto analysts said cars and two-wheeler sales zoom to about 15-20 per cent of the total annual sales during the festive season in September and October, peaking during the auspicious Diwali festival.The Bangalore-headquartered Toyota has renamed the 2016 Etios as the Platinum Etios.The new Platinum Etios is competitively priced in the range of Rs 6.43 lakh to Rs 7.83 lakh for petrol and Rs 7.56 lakh to Rs 8.96 lakh for diesel at Mumbai showroom. The 2016 Etios will compete with the Fiat Linea Classic, Chevrolet Sail and the Nissan Sunny in Asia’s third biggest car mart.The new Liva costs in the Rs 5.24 lakh to Rs 6.28 lakh range for petrol and Rs 6.61 lakh to Rs 7.44 lakh for diesel. The Liva rivals the likes of the new Ford Figo and Maruti Swift in the Indian market.This makes the updated Etios about Rs 20,000 cheaper as compared to the earlier car while the Liva is priced near-identical to the outgoing model.While Etios sells on an average about under 3,000 units a month, Liva about under 1,500 units every month for the last six months, according to sales data from Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers or Siam, the trade lobby.This is the fourth facelift in the Etios and Liva models' lifecycle in which the Indo-Japanese car maker has revised the cosmetic detailing and updated the interiors.Styling changes now give the refreshed Etios siblings a sharper and sportier look with a redesigned grille, new bumper and minor tweaks to bumper and tail-lamps at the back. The Etios Liva additionally comes with a factory dual-tone paint job.The cabin updates include revised seats and a new part-digital instrument cluster that continues to be located above the centre console.The equipment list has also been expanded to include features such as electric folding wing mirrors, rear parking sensors rear centre armrest and standard ABS.The dual front airbags carry forward as standard from the older model. Also added to the list of safety equipment is ISOFIX child seat mounts on the rear seat.Under the skin, the automaker has added more welds to the chassis to stiffen it, tweaked the suspension, added new engine mountings and improved cabin insulation to make the car more comfortable.The existing line-up of engines, which include a 90hp 1.5-litre petrol motor and a 68hp 1.4-litre diesel unit, remain unchanged.“The new Platinum Etios and new Etios Liva caters to the changing taste of Indian customers with the unbeaten safety enhancements and array of exciting improvements in the styling,” Akito Tachibana, managing director at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said.He said since its launch in 2010, the company has been continuously improving Etios by refreshing and adding new features every year.“Etios is the first in the industry to have standardized dual airbags and ABS across all grades, which in itself speaks about the importance Toyota lays on the safety of Indian customers as we do globally. Etios has set a safety benchmark in the Indian car market. We are certain that with this new premium offering, we will take our customer delight to a new level,” Tachibana said.