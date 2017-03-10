Tata, VW, Skoda ink deal for car launches in 2019

Tata Motors, struggling to be number three in the fiercely competitive car market led by Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai has joined hands with the world’s biggest carmaker Volkswagen and its premium brand Skoda to roll out new cars for the Indian market in 2019. Tata Motors and Skoda will start joint development work and joint value-chain activities based on which Tata Motors plans to launch products in the Indian market, starting calendar year 2019.



Volkswagen’s archrival Japanese Toyota Motor Corp, the world’s second biggest last month inked a partnership agreement with Suzuki Motor Corp. Auto analysts said this alliance could speed up introducing new green cars, reduce costs and protect and increase their respective market share in India, Asia’s third big car market. Top executives at Toyota and Suzuki in Japan and India are exploring the possibility of cooperation in shared procurement, green vehicles, IT and safety technologies.



India is touted to be world’s third-largest car market by 2020. According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), car sales jumped 7.2 per cent to 2.79 million in fiscal 2016, up from 2.6 million sold in the previous year. The auto major on Friday announced signing of MoU with Volkswagen Group and Skoda for exploring strategic opportunity for long-term partnership for joint development of products. It includes developing innovative solutions for Indian and overseas market, evaluating combined value chain activities to create synergies, the company said in a joint statement.



Moreover, the partnership will “help Tata Motors become ‘FutuReady’ by embracing new technologies” it said. Škoda, which is also struggling to sell its premium cars in India despite a long inning, will take the lead on behalf of the Volkswagen Group to drive forward work towards development of vehicle concepts in the economy segment.



The agreement was signed by Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD of Tata Motors, Matthias Mueller, CEO of Volkswagen AG and Bernhard Maier, CEO of Skoda Auto. “We strongly believe that both the companies, by working together, can leverage from each other’s strengths to create synergies and develop smart innovative solutions for the Indian and overseas market,” Guenter Butschek, CEO and managing director at Tata Motors, who is trying to turn around the fortune of the company said.



“Our aim with the envisaged strategic partnership with Tata Motors is to lay the foundations in the Group and the brands that will enable us to offer customer-oriented mobility solutions in the emerging, fast-growing automobile markets, as elsewhere,” Matthias Müller, CEO at Volkswagen, said.



By offering the appropriate products, the alliance intends to achieve sustainable and profitable growth in very different parts of the world, he said. “That is why we are systematically pursuing our regional growth strategy,” Muller said.



Volkswagen will use Tata Motors’ new advanced modular platform (AMP) development which has a distinct cost advantage and a flexible architecture to spawn a wide range of products. Under the partnership, Volkswagen will make use of Tata’s AMP chassis system developed by Germany’s EDAG firm, while Tata is keen on using Volkswagen’s electrical architecture, which is better and more economical than that of Tata.



Tata Motors as well as Volkswagen and Skoda have been struggling to find a right product to succeed in a very price-sensitive market like India despite the German brands being in the market for more than a decade. Volkswagen and Skoda have not yet produced the volume driving affordable compact car for the price conscious Indian market. This alliance could become a win-win situation for both.



