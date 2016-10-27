Tata Motors passenger vehicle sales up 10% in Q2

Sales of passenger vehicles at Tata Motors, India’s largest automobile firm by revenues (Rs 2,75,561 crore or $41.6 billion), in the country jumped by 10 per cent to 83,346 units during the April-September 2016 period. Exports during the same period also increased by 8 per cent to 2,352 units.According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers or Siam, the apex trade lobby, sales of the maker of popular models such as Tiago, Zest and Bolt in September 2016 alone also increased by 21.23 per cent to 16,351 units. But exports during the same period fell 16.33 per cent to 415 units. Its commercial vehicles grew 4 per cent to 1,43,783 units during the April-September 2016 period. Exports during the same period jumped 12 per cent to 29,117 units.However, domestic sales of commercial vehicles in September 2016 fell by 3 per cent to 26,610 units. Exports soared 35 per cent to 5,272 units.Sales at the profit making Tata Motors-owned British iconic sports sedan maker Jaguar Land Rover, which is offsetting the losses incurred by Tata Motors, have been growing in India, Asia’s third biggest car mart.The UK-headquartered maker of popular models like Jaguar XE, Jaguar XJ, Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport, which has its factory Chikaly, near Pune, sold 45 per cent more cars in the January-March 2016 quarter, totaling 1,082 units.Jaguar Land Rover’s September retail sales rose 28 per cent to 61,047 vehicles compared to September 2015. The month’s performance has been driven by strong sales of the Land Rover Discovery, Discovery Sport, the Range Rover Evoque and the Jaguar F-PACE, as well as solid sales in China.Jaguar Land Rover delivered solid retail sales growth across all key regions year on year, with China up 50 per cent, Europe up 32 per cent, UK up 30 per cent, North America up 23 per cent and other overseas markets up 3 per cent. Jaguar Land Rover sold 24 per cent more cars at 434,025 vehicles in the first nine months of 2016 compared to the same period in the prior year.Tata Motors hroup global wholesales cross 1 lakh sales mark in September 2016The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in September 2016, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 102,289 units, higher by 5 per cent, over September 2015. Cumulative wholesales for the fiscal were 537,187 units, higher by 12 per cent, over FY15-16.Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in September 2016 grew by 1 per cent to 34,394 units compared to September 2015. Cumulative commercial vehicles wholesales for the fiscal were 188,758 units, higher by 4 per cent over FY15-16.Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in September 2016 were at 67,895 units, higher by 7 per cent, compared to September 2015. Cumulative passenger vehicle wholesales for the fiscal were 348,429 vehicles, higher by 6 per cent, over FY15-16. Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 52,914 vehicles. Jaguar wholesales for the month were 16,211 vehicles, and cumulative wholesales were 78,190 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the month were 36,703 vehicles, while its cumulative wholesales numbers were 195,371 vehicles. Cumulative wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover for the fiscal were 273,561 vehicles.