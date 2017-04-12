SUVs help boost passenger vehicle sales

The passenger vehicle (PV) sales in India, Asia’s third biggest car mart, crossed the three million milestone for the first time in fiscal 17, driven largely by sales of sports utility vehicles (SUVs).



PV sales jumped 9.23 per cent to 3.04 million units during the year, the industry trade lobby Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers or Siam said. In 2010-11, the segment had grown 28.2 per cent in 2010-11.



The automobile manufacturers sold the highest number of passenger vehicles, utility vehicles, motorcycles and scooters.



“We crossed the three million mark of passenger vehicles for the first time,” Sugato Sen, deputy director general at Siam said.



He said the growth in passenger vehicle sales was driven largely by demand for utility vehicles ahead of sedans and hatchbacks.



During the year, utility vehicle sales rose 29.91 per cent at 7,61,997 units against 5,86,576 units sold in the previous fiscal.



“This is the highest growth rate achieved by the utility vehicle segment after 2013-14 when it grew by 52 per cent,” Sen pointed out.



There is a readjustment happening in the Indian passenger vehicle market with demand for utility vehicles rising at a much faster rate, he said.



Car sales on the other hand grew 3.85 per cent to 21,02,996 units from 20,25,097 units in the previous year. This was the lowest growth since 2014-15, when car sales rose 5.09 per cent, data showed.



Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza, Hyundai’s Creta, Renault Duster, Mahindra Scorpio and Ford Ecosport are among the popular SUV models in India at present.



“The automobile industry has been able to grow despite challenges of ban on big diesel SUVs and cars in the National Capital region and demonetisation of November 8 which impacted sales in the near term,” Vishnu Mathur, director general at Siam said, adding, “As for demonetisation, the impact was for only two months on the PV segment and recovery was quick, but prolonged in two-wheeler segment.



"The Indian automotive industry has performed wonderfully in March 2017. In the passenger car segment, OEMs with new launches and fantastic distribution network across the country,” Abdul Majeed, auto expert and partner at Price Waterhouse said.



The commercial vehicles and two-wheeler vehicle segments also saw a boost due to the implementation of BS IV norms from April 1, 2017, he said.



“We no longer see the impact of demonetisation. With new reforms like GST effective from 1 July 2017, the economy is expected to grow. Overall competitive GST rates on different segments of the automotive sector and favourable monsoon will keep the momentum of growth in 2017-18,” he said.



In 2016-17, market leader Maruti Suzuki India, which sells one car out of two sold in the country, retained its top position in the domestic PV space selling 14,43,641 units, a growth of 10.59 per cent.



Rival Hyundai Motor India was a distant second with 5,09,705 units, up 5.24 per cent followed by Mahindra & Mahindra in the third spot with 2,36,130 units, down 0.07 per cent.



Tata Motors overtook Honda Cars to occupy the fourth spot with 1,72,504 units, up 15.45 per cent, while the Japanese rival sold 1,57,313 units during the year, down 18.09 per cent.



Total two-wheeler sales during the year stood at 1,75,89,511 units against 1,64,55,851 in the previous fiscal, up 6.89 per cent.



Motorcycles sales in 2016-17 grew 3.68 per cent at 1,10,94,543 units compared with 1,07,00,406 in the previous fiscal.



Market leader Hero MotoCorp sold 56,93,681 units during the year compared with 56,03,136 in the previous fiscal, up 1.62 per cent. Rival Bajaj Auto posted sales of 20,01,391 units against 18,98,957 in 2015-16, up 5.39 per cent.



Honda Motorcycle and Scooter had bike sales of 15,36,055 units last fiscal against 14,94,153 units in 2015-16, a growth of 2.8 per cent. Scooter sales jumped 11.39 per cent in 2016-17 at 56,04,601 units in comparison to 50,31,678 in the previous fiscal.



Segment leader Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India posted 31,89,012 units during the year as against 27,89,537 in 2015-16, up 14.32 per cent.



Sales at TVS Motor Co increased 6.81 per cent at 8,26,291 units against 7,73,597 units sold in the previous fiscal, becoming the number two player.



Hero MotoCorp dropped to third position with its scooter sales last fiscal at 7,89,974 units compared with 8,18,777 units in 2015-16, down 3.51 per cent.



Siam said that during 2016-17, commercial vehicle sales grew 4.16 per cent to 7,14,232 units from 6,85,704 a year earlier. Three-wheeler sales for the year were at 5,11,658 units compared to 5,38,208, down 4.93 per cent.



Vehicle sales across all categories grew 6.81 per cent at 2,18,62,128 against 2,04,68,971 units in the previous fiscal, Siam said.



For the month of March, domestic car sales went up 8.17 per cent to 1,90,065 units from 1,75,709 in the year-ago month.



Motorcycles sales last month were 9,15,199 units against 9,46,754 a year earlier, down 3.33 per cent.



Total two-wheeler sales in March grew marginally to 14,71,576 units, from 14,67,710 for the same period, a year ago.



Sales of commercial vehicles were up 9.26 per cent at 87,257 units in March, Siam said. Vehicle sales across categories clocked a growth of 1.33 per cent at 18,80,352 units, from 18,55,623 in March 2016, it added.



michaelgonsalves@mydigitalfc.com



