SUVs are flavour of luxury car mart this festive season

The luxury carmakers in the country, Asia’s third biggest car mart, have lined up a slew of new sedans, saloons and sports utility vehicles (SUVs) to woo buyers ahead of the upcoming festive season.Navratri starts in the first week of October and the auspicious season of buying things such as cars, among others, lasts till Diwali and beyond across Asia’s third biggest economy.Auto analysts said cars and two-wheeler sales account for 15-20 per cent of the total annual sales during the festive season between September and October, peaking during the Diwali time.German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz, its archrival Audi, BMW, Jaguar Land Rover and Swedish Volvo will introduce nearly 10 new cars to lure buyers till the end of November.Good monsoon, implementation of 7th Pay commission and new military pension and the lifting of the big diesel vehicle ban would boost sales this festive season, analysts said.Pune-headquartered Mercedes-Benz India will roll out the locally-assembled GLC SUV (both petrol and diesel versions) from its factory in Chakan in Pune on September 29. It was introduced in the country four months ago.The ninth model in the carmaker’s portfolio to be assembled locally, the GLC is likely to be cheaper by Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh compared to the imported which cost Rs 50.70 lakh for the diesel and Rs 50.90 lakh for the petrol at Pune showroom.The locally produced GLC would cater to the growing demand for the SUV and improve its attractiveness, especially ahead of the festive season. The rising appetite for SUVs in India, and lifting of the eight-month Supreme Court ban on sale of diesel vehicles above 2,000 cc would boost Mercedes’ sales and regain its lost ground in Delhi-NCR belt, which accounts for 20 per cent of its total sales. Its sales for the first half of 2016 in India dropped marginally from the previous year from 6,659 cars to 6,597 units.The GLC would be the sixth SUV from Mercedes this year. On September 7, it introduced the GLS 400 SUV. “Our SUV portfolio remains the most comprehensive in the luxury car segment in the country,” Roland Folger, managing director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India told Financial Chronicle.He said its SUV segment had seen the maximum growth for the past two years and Mercedes is confident that this trend would continue.“With the upcoming festive season and a resurgence of customer sentiment, we have a positive outlook for the remainder of the year,” Folger said.Tata Motors-owned British marquee brand Jaguar will bring the new luxury sedan XF to India on September 21. It will be sold in three trim levels – Pure, Prestige and Portfolio – with all three trims using the automaker’s new 180hp 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel engine. A 2.0-litre 240hp petrol motor will also be offered but only on the higher trims. An eight-speed automatic gearbox will be standard. Jaguar XF is likely to be launched as a component knocked down (CKD) model to keep prices competitive in the price sensitive Indian market.Jaguar will also launch its first ever SUV in India this year. The F-Pace will be offered in four trims – Pure, Prestige, R-Sport and First Edition – and initially be available with a choice of two diesel engines – JLR’s new 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel in 180hp guise and a larger 300hp, 3.0-litre V6 engine. A 240hp, 2.0-litre petrol motor will join the line-up early next year. An eight-speed gearbox will be standard along with the all-wheel drive. The pricing is likely to be between Rs 85 lakh and Rs 1.2 crore.Volvo would replace its ageing S80 luxury sedan with the all-new S90 slated for launch in November. The Volvo S90, which will take on the likes of the Audi A6, BMW 5-series and the Mercedes E-Class, is based on the automaker’s modular SPA platform that also underpins the new XC90. The imported S90 will be powered by the same diesel engines as the XC90 – a 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit in two states of tune, with a hybrid power train also likely at a later stage. The S90 will also debut some of Volvo's radar based safety systems. Bookings for the new S90 are currently open in the country.“We plan to launch new S90 sedan by November 2016 and we will take a call to introduce the plug-in hybrid technology in all our new products planned for India,” Tom von Bonsdorff, managing director of Volvo Auto India said.Audi is also gearing up to launch its high-performance SUV variant, the SQ7 during the fourth quarter of 2016. The Q7’s range-topping variant would be available with an optional third-row seating. Loaded with technology and safety features, it carries forward the strengths of the Q7. It is likely to be priced at around Rs 1 crore. “The luxury car market has undergone a shift not only with respect to dynamics and increased competition but also consumer preferences. Even though, in the past few years, the overall car sales saw a lackluster performance in India, the luxury SUV segment has continued to rise,” Joe King, head at Audi India told Financial Chronicle. Audi’s SUV portfolio at present contributes 35- 40 per cent of the total sales in the country, he said.