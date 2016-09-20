Renault Kwid flunks crash test yet again

Cars made in India continue to be unsafe for drivers and passengers, according to the latest round of car crash tests, carried out by safety watchdog Global New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP).While the popular and updated Kwid from French carmaker Renault’s stable car received 1 star rating for adult occupancy, Japanese multi-purpose vehicle Honda Mobilio without airbags (base model) received zero star. Its variant with dual front airbags was awarded a three-star rating. The Global NCAP carried out the crash tests on the latest and highest safety level version of Renault Kwid as well as two versions of the Honda Mobilio.The Global NCAP is a United Kingdom-based car-testing agency that crashes vehicles against pillars and walls to study the impact on passengers on board.In a previous May crash test, Kwid with a driver’s side airbag scored no star for adult occupancy. However, Renault had said stated that it would make structural changes to the car and wanted Global NCAP to test the car afresh.That is the follow up test that has now been conducted. These structural changes along with the inclusion of front seatbelt led to the marginal improvement in its safety rating. Kwid with this improved body shell was rolled out into the Brazilian market as well as in India. Renault has also now started exporting Kwid to Nepal.The September 19 Global NCAP report said there was limited progress from the Renault Kwid and an encouraging showing from the Honda Mobilio.The safety watchdog said Renault Kwid had surprised and disappointed Global NCAP. “After poor results earlier this year, and following Renault’s latest set of improvements, Kwid was assessed again in the frontal impact test and the model still offers just one star for adult occupant protection,” it said.In its standard version, Renault Kwid is offered without airbags and has been tested by Global NCAP in the past. “The basic version of the car scored zero stars for adult occupant protection and two stars for child occupant protection,” it said.The latest version and the most highly equipped safety levels, includes an airbag only for the driver and a seatbelt pretensioner for the driver’s seat. “During the test this version still showed high chest deflection, explaining the one star rating in the driver seat,” the test report said.The Honda Mobilio was tested in the basic version showing a stable structure and zero stars for adult occupant protection. “Honda requested Global NCAP to test a unit with double airbags in order to show the benefits of these safety systems, and the car achieved three stars for adult occupant protection,” the test report said.“Renault has made limited progress, they should be offering their one star car as the standard version not an option. Honda too have shown that with two airbags they can achieve 3 stars. These safety systems should not be options,” David Ward, secretary general at Global NCAP said in a statement.Repeated attempts to reach out to Renault for its reaction did not bear fruit.“Renault and Honda make safe cars in other markets, they have the know-how to make all their Indian cars much safer. We expect them to start doing so now,” he added.Rohit Baluja, president of the Institute of Road Traffic Education, said the automobile industry in India is fast progressing. Safety systems approach, however, is not yet a priority. “The customers are not yet aware how safe are the cars they are purchasing in case they meet up with frontal crashes when at higher speeds,” he said.In these tests both Honda and Renault have demonstrated that they can offer safer cars to the Indian market, Baluja said.“Automobile manufacturers should not enhance safety features as an option rather, safety should be an uncompromising standard,” he added. “The star ratings released by Global NCAP recently were the results done on two variants of Mobilio, namely the V grade equipped with dual front airbags and another base variant without airbags,” a Honda Cars India official told Financial Chronicle.In both the tests, the Mobilio body was found to be stable and survival space for passengers was maintained after collision, with no A pillar collapse, he said.Furthermore, the opening and shutting of doors were possible after the collision, which is an important factor in rescue operations. “This result was achieved with Honda’s original vehicle body structure, Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body, which is applied to all Honda models across the world and takes care of the most inherent safety requirement of our cars,” the official said.He said all Honda vehicles produced in India meet or exceed the safety standards set by the Indian regulatory authorities. Safety features like airbags are applied as per regulations and market preferences, which are a function of driving conditions and driving habits, he added.