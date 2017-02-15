Porsche unveils mid-engine sports cars

Porsche India, the official importer of German super sports luxury cars from Porsche AG, one of the luxury brands of Volkswagen AG, on Wednesday launched the facelifted mid-engine sports cars 718 Boxster and the 718 Cayman at a price of Rs 85.53 lakh and Rs 81.63 lakh respectively at Delhi showroom to woo buyers in Asia’s third biggest economy.



Interestingly, the ‘718’ prefix, which harks back to the 718 race car from 1957, was first received by the Boxster when introduced globally last year, followed by the Cayman as a part of their mid-cycle facelift.



Comprising of a coupé and roadster, the new 718 series continue the tradition of small, powerful, turbocharged four-cylinder flat engines in combination with the latest technology innovations. The carmaker replaces the naturally-aspirated flat-six units as the Stuttgart-based manufacturer pushes towards a turbocharged engine line-up.



The new engine unit, shared by both the vehicles, has a displacement of 2.0-litres and makes 300hp in the entry-level model, up around 25hp(Cayman) and 35hp(Boxster) than that generated from its predecessor’s 2.7-litre six-cylinder unit.



This is the only the entry-level variant of both the sports cars that will be sold in the country, at least initially, as against the more powerful Boxster S and Cayman S variants of its predecessor available previously. The Boxster S and Cayman S receive a larger 2.5-litre turbo flat-four motor making 350hp.



Deesch Papke, CEO of Porsche Middle East and Africa FZE, said the new 718 Cayman and Boxster are great examples of Porsche’s ability to produce segment leading, mid-engine sports cars. “Both models offer customers an option of a sporty coupé or cabriolet and have an abundance of performance features that ensure driving pleasure,” he said.



“The re-launched Cayman and Boxster are the sportiest of all time. It is remarkable how Porsche engineers have evolved the 718 concept to produce such outstanding increases in power and torque from the newly designed four-cylinder engine, whilst managing substantial improvements in efficiency,” Pavan Shetty, director at Porsche India, said.



Both cars come with a seven-speed automatic PDK gearbox and Porsche claims that the new engines have allowed the cars to sprint from 0-100 km per hour in 4.7 seconds when equipped with Porsche's PDK automatic gearbox and Sport Chrono package and reach a top speed of 275 km per hour.



Styling changes in both the vehicles are similar and include a new front bumper, revised side intakes to provide the engine with better cooling and a new rear bumper and tail-lamps. The exhaust is also new, with the standard model featuring a centrally-located trapezoidal exhaust.



The sports cars also receive a revised steering system, which Porsche claims is more direct than the outgoing vehicles, and Porsche’s Active Suspension Management (PASM) is offered as an option. Inside, there is a revised dashboard and the latest infotainment system.



Both the sports cars see a significant decline in prices since Porsche has been able to take advantage of the tax breaks on vehicles powered by sub-3.0-litre engines costing below US$ 40,000 CIF (Cost, Insurance and Freight). Porsche was able to aggressively price the recently launched 2.0-litre petrol variant of the Macan sport utility vehicle or SUV as well due to its smaller engine and lower import price.



The new 718 models are built for passionate and sporty driving, facilitated by a newly tuned chassis and stronger brakes. Closer to the road than ever before, the mid-engine vehicles handle precisely, tackling fast corners with ease, the company claimed.



