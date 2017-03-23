LoginRegister
Porsche unveils 2nd-gen Panamera

By Michael Gonsalves Mar 23 2017 , Pune

The German super sports luxury car major launches sedan in Turbo and Turbo Executive versions at `1.93 crore and `2.06 crore

Porsche India, the official importer of German super sports luxury cars from Porsche AG, on Wednesday launched its second-gen Panamera sports sedan in the country in Turbo and Turbo Executive versions at Rs 1.93 crore and Rs 2.06 crore at Mumbai showroom, respectively.

The Panamera Turbo Executive is essentially a stretched version of the sedan and features a 150 millimetrer longer wheelbase for increased rear passenger space and an extended range of equipment. The German major is offering the car only in Turbo guise at launch.

The car is powered by a 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 engine makes 550hp and 770Nm, which is 30hp and 70Nm more than previous generation.

The Panamera Turbo sprints from 0-100 kph in 3.8 seconds with the Executive Turbo just 0.1 second slower. Both models get a top speed of 306 kph. Power is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung dual-clutch automatic gearbox. And like the 718 Boxster, the Panamera comes with four driving modes – Normal, Sport, Sport Plus and Individual.

“The new Panamera is a redesigned car with new turbo engines, sharper exterior design, intuitive interior features and innovative technologies,” Pavan Shetty, director at Porsche India, said.

The enhancements applied to the new Panamera make it a true segment leader, he said.

The Panamera is equipped with a long list of chassis and drive control aids which Porsche claims has made handling better than before. This includes adaptive air suspension with three-chamber technology, Porsche Active Suspension Management , Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control System with Torque Vectoring Plus, 4D chassis control system and rear axle steering.

michaelgonsalves@mydigitalfc.com

