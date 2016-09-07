LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Brands

Porsche launches Macan Turbo at Rs 1.4 crore

By Michael Gonsalves Sep 07 2016 , Pune

Tags: Cars

The variant comes with larger 390 mm front disc brakes with six-piston calipers to provide additional stopping power

Porsche India, the official importer of German super sports luxury cars from Porsche AG, one of the luxury brands of Volkswagen AG, on Wednesday launched a new performance package for the Macan Turbo, the sports car of the compact SUV segment, to woo buyers in Asia’s third biggest car mart.

The new variant is available for order and is priced at Rs 1.41 crore in showroom in Maharashtra.

While the entire Porsche Macan lineup is turbocharged, the Turbo (with a capital T) is the fastest, most powerful model.

With the new performance pack, the new Macan Turbo’s 3.6-litre twin-turbo V6 engine develops 440 hp and 600 Nm of torque, that's 40 hp and 50 Nm more than the standard Turbo.

The variant comes with larger 390 mm front disc brakes with six-piston calipers to provide additional stopping power.

Porsche claims a sprint run of 0-100 kph within 4.4 seconds for the performance pack-equipped model with top speed bumped up to 272 kph.

With the Sport Chrono Package, drivers can ramp up the performance of the Macan Turbo even further, the company said in a statement. In Sport Plus mode, this package ensures the chassis, engine and transmission are tuned to sporty effect – accompanied by an even more emotional sound from the sports exhaust system, it said.

The seven-speed PDK double-clutch transmission is now designed to deliver extremely short response times, optimum switching points and increased torque during gear changes for maximum acceleration.

The Macan Turbo also gets the addition of a new sport exhaust system, a 15mm lower ride, due to the bespoke chassis settings for the car’s Active Suspension Management (PASM) system.

Air suspension with self-levelling function and height adjustment is a standard fitment. Porsche is also offering a range of add-on options to allow buyers to customise the SUV as per their preference.

michaelgonsalves@mydigitalfc.com

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY BRANDS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

p1-lead-Teja170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Rajan prescient again?
    RBI governor's parting shot about the dangers of low interest rates is significant

    On his last day in office, Raghuram Rajan, outgoing governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), had words of caution for all central bankers.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Susan Visvanathan

When tradition rules modern societies

A woman persecuted by her husband’s family, for possibly carrying ...

Zehra Naqvi

The four planes of human existence

Margaret Rumer Godden, known better as Rumer Godden, wrote in ...

Shona Adhikari

Galleries take on Sept lean season with affordable art

Every year, the sweltering heat tends to lead to a ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter