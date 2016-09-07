Porsche launches Macan Turbo at Rs 1.4 crore

Porsche India, the official importer of German super sports luxury cars from Porsche AG, one of the luxury brands of Volkswagen AG, on Wednesday launched a new performance package for the Macan Turbo, the sports car of the compact SUV segment, to woo buyers in Asia’s third biggest car mart.The new variant is available for order and is priced at Rs 1.41 crore in showroom in Maharashtra.While the entire Porsche Macan lineup is turbocharged, the Turbo (with a capital T) is the fastest, most powerful model.With the new performance pack, the new Macan Turbo’s 3.6-litre twin-turbo V6 engine develops 440 hp and 600 Nm of torque, that's 40 hp and 50 Nm more than the standard Turbo.The variant comes with larger 390 mm front disc brakes with six-piston calipers to provide additional stopping power.Porsche claims a sprint run of 0-100 kph within 4.4 seconds for the performance pack-equipped model with top speed bumped up to 272 kph.With the Sport Chrono Package, drivers can ramp up the performance of the Macan Turbo even further, the company said in a statement. In Sport Plus mode, this package ensures the chassis, engine and transmission are tuned to sporty effect – accompanied by an even more emotional sound from the sports exhaust system, it said.The seven-speed PDK double-clutch transmission is now designed to deliver extremely short response times, optimum switching points and increased torque during gear changes for maximum acceleration.The Macan Turbo also gets the addition of a new sport exhaust system, a 15mm lower ride, due to the bespoke chassis settings for the car’s Active Suspension Management (PASM) system.Air suspension with self-levelling function and height adjustment is a standard fitment. Porsche is also offering a range of add-on options to allow buyers to customise the SUV as per their preference.