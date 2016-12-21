Own a Range Rover Evoque for just Rs 49.10 lakh

Tata Motors-owned British luxury sports carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Tuesday introduced the brand new sports utility vehicle (SUV) Range Rover Evoque 2017 range to take on market leaders German Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW and Swedish Volvo to boost sales in Asia’s third biggest car market.



With a starting price band from Rs 49.10 lakh in Delhi showroom, the new Range Rover Evoque will compete against the likes of BMW x1, Audi Q3 and Porsche Macan in India.



With the introduction of the Ingenium diesel engine, the new Range Rover Evoque becomes the first Land Rover in India to get this much-awaited power-train. Before this, only the newly launched Jaguar F-Pace came with engine from the Ingenium family.



The SUV comes in six variants: Range Rover Evoque Pure (Rs 49.10 lakh in Delhi showroom), Range Rover Evoque SE (Rs 54.20 lakh), Range Rover Evoque SE Dynamic (Rs 56.30 lakh), Range Rover Evoque HSE (Rs 59.25 lakh), Range Rover Evoque HSE Dynamic (Rs 64.65 lakh) and Range Rover Evoque HSE Dynamic Ember Edition (67.90 lakh).



Ingenium is JLR’s new breed of engine and has been designed for effortless performance, refinement and efficiency, the company claimed. The car is powered by a 2-litre Ingenium diesel engine that produces 177BHP of peak power and 430NM of peak torque, and is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. It’s equipped with a four-wheel drive system as well.



Impressively, the new engine is 20 kg lighter than equivalent previous generation engines. The Ingenium engine is intrinsically more efficient.



Its computer controlled adaptive engine cooling only engages when required. The latest generation variable geometry turbocharger maximises peak power for low-speed torque and responsiveness that is uniform, progressive and avoids lag.



The Mumbai-headquartered automobile company said the 2-litre Si4 petrol engine on the new Range Rover Evoque 2017 range will be available to order from January 2017 onwards.



“Range Rover Evoque has gained immense popularity and success since its launch in the Indian market and today we are excited to introduce the 2017 model year new Range Rover Evoque to our customers,” said Rohit Suri, president, Jaguar Land Rover India.



The fabulous design, coupled with class-leading technology and luxury features, makes the new SUV an unbeatable choice, he boasted.



In terms of design and features, the new SUV largely remains unchanged and continues to offer the bold exterior styling along with comfortable and luxurious interiors. On the outside, the new Range Rover Evoque features striking lines, muscular shoulder and tapered roof with adaptive full LED headlights that enhance light output for better visibility and safety at night. It also has distinctive LED daytime running lights.



The cabin, on the other hand, retains the comfortable environment of a Range Rover SUV with superb detailing, strong lines and clean surfaces combined seamlessly with contemporary finishes. Details include the use of premium materials such as Oxford leather, twin-needle stitching and deeply padded door inserts. Oxford leather seats come as standard on HSE and HSE Dynamic models.



The new SUV also features InControl Touch Pro infotainment system that optimises in-car connectivity by providing faster responses and a more intuitive operation for users. Depending on the variant, you either get the option of an 8-inch display or a larger 10-inch display.



Land Rover also introduced an exclusive special edition Range Rover Evoque -- the ‘Ember’ edition. The special edition builds on the attributes of the Range Rover Evoque HSE Dynamic with striking exterior details including a Firenze Red roof to contrast the Santorini Black body colour.



The Ember theme continues inside with ebony black seats with a contrasting Pimento red stitch among the many standout design features.



In India, the Land Rover portfolio comprises Discovery Sport at a starting price of Rs 47.59 lakh, Range Rover Sport tagged at Rs 1.18 crore and the flagship Range Rover costing Rs 2.13 crore, besides the Range Rover Evoque.



michaelgonsalves@mydigitalfc.com



