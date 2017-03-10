Motown Splash

Connoisseurs of luxury cars, India beckons you. Mercedez-Benz, one of the original McCoy’s in the world of high end motor vehicles, put into place two models, the E200 and E350d, at its Mumbai showroom on February 28.



There is a big whiff of indigenisation to these two high-end models; nearly 60 per cent of the two are assembled in India.



That in itself is great news, whose value is compounded when looked against a potential convergence with the Modi government’s Make in India programme, even though manufacturing still remains in its infancy in this country.



When Mercedes-Benz upped the ante on luxury sedans in India with the launch of the best selling 10th generation new E-Class business sedan, skeptics appeared unimpressed.



They said the world’s biggest luxury carmaker (20,83,888 cars sold worldwide in CY 2016, outstripping BMW's 20,03,359 units) was taking a gamble to offer it in a price conscious market and that too in the long wheel base (LWB) version.



How wrong they proved to be. Within six days of the launch, the Pune-headquartered carmaker sold a whopping 500 units of the new E-Class sedan model – and the box office is still ringing.



Says a thrilled Roland Folger, managing director and CEO at Mercedez-Benz India: “We are delighted that we have sold 500 units of the new long wheel base E-Class in just six days of its launch in the country.”



He cannot stop gushing. “India is the only country in the world that has the ability to locally manufacture an array of products, namely NGCs, SUVs and sedans, all under one roof. Ideally, we would love to manufacture as many models locally, but there are many factors that influence such decisions.”



Major luxury car brands have big plans for India. So while Mercedes-Benz has planned 12-13 new launches this year, rival Audi has planed 10 new models. BMW, Jaguar Land Rover and Volvo too have lined up single digit new models to set the market ablaze and boost sales.



Experts predict that with sentiments now turning positive and currency in circulation becoming normal, the demand for luxury cars in India would pick up gradually in 2017 and 2018.



“There are many positive drivers such as increasing disposal income, overall pick up in the economy, more migration of people from the middle to higher middle and rich class, in addition to changing customer life style in India, which will spur the luxury segment growth going forward,” Abdul Majeed, auto expert and partner at Price Waterhouse told Financial Chronicle.



One of Mercedes’s archrivals Audi, has similar lofty plans. Rahil Ansari, head, Audi India told Financial Chronicle: “We will do around 10 new car launches this year to create a fire-work of product launches.”



With such enthusiasm — not to mention competition — in the air, Mercedes began ramping up production at its state-of-the-art factory at Chakan, near Pune, where it has invested over Rs 1,000 crore to meet the rising demand for the new model.



The new E-Class, which has registered the highest-ever booking for any single car across its models for Mercedes-Benz, displayed the rising Indian appetite for luxury cars in the world’s fifth biggest car mart.



Folger explains: “We have a positive outlook for 2017 primarily buoyed by our sales success of 2016, despite battling market challenges like diesel ban for eight months and demonetisation thereafter. Our sales projection for 2016 was in double digits, but we had to revise it because of the extension on diesel ban and the sudden demonetisation move. Even for 2017, we have double-digit sales projection unless there are some unpleasant market surprises.”



The company also expects double-digit growth for the luxury car industry in 2017, owing to customer sentiment, which is gradually picking up, buoyed in the hope that the economy will come back on track in 2017.



The set back in sales suffered for a couple of months by luxury auto makers such as German compatriot and archrivals Audi, BMW, British iconic sports car maker Jaguar Land Rover, Swedish Volvo and others due to the diesel ban on bigger cars and demonetisation, seems to have hopefully, come to an end.



“The luxury vehicle segment suffered due to diesel ban in the Delhi-NCR belt, the biggest car market in the country and off-late with demonetisation,” explains Majeed.



Priced at Rs 56.15 lakh for the E200 and Rs 69.47 lakh for the E350d at the Mumbai showroom, the new locally produced Mercedez cars compete with Audi A6, BMW 5 Series, Jaguar XF and Volvo S90 in the 35,000-unit market in the county.



India and China are the only two markets — both big — where the long wheelbase car is sold. Additionally, India is the only right-hand drive market for this car.



Mercedes-Benz locally produces nine models, achieving up to 60 per cent of localisation for most of the products.



Since 1995, Mercedes has sold around 34,000 units of the new E-Class. In fact, the E-Class is Mercedes-Benz’s volume driver, which delivers consistently.



In 2016, close to 20 per cent of the company’s sales came from the E-Class model and 2017 does not look to be different – already, it comprises 34 per cent of the total Mercedes-Benz cars sold in India till date.



As a matter of fact, luxury carmakers are betting big on sales this year. The luxury car market de-grew by almost 3 per cent at 35,000 units in calendar year December 2016, as against 36,000 units in December 2015.



It is expected to cross the 1,00,000-unit mark by 2020, fueled by rising growth of the millionaire club and not just aspiring, but successful business men and women entrepreneurs.



However, uncertainty still remains about GST rates. “What rates these vehicles will be taxed and if they are taxed more than the current level, that might impact demand at least in the short term,” he states.



In order to feed this market’s rising appetite, all luxury carmakers have lined up a slew of new models and refreshes to woo the rich, famous and the loaded.



Points out Audi’s Ansari: “At the same time, we are not only looking at volumes, but at fulfilling customers' requirements and entering new segments to create trends. We will bring some models in segments where we have never been,” he says tantalisingly, without revealing more details. Audi had launched six new products in 2016.



Audi has already introduced three models in the first three months of this year like Audi A4, Audi Q3 SUV and Audi A3 Cabriolet.



It is also readying to launch the new generation A5 Sport Cabriolet, the four-seat convertible, the new Q4 Crossover SUV, the Q2 mini SUV and S5 Coupe performance car as part of the 10 new launches this year.



Its aggressive launch plan is to challenge Mer­cedes-Benz, which snatc­hed its leadership crown in 2015.



“We want to create sustainable growth in India. We want to be at the top spot, as we belong there. Clearly we do not have to do it overnight, but in a sustainable manner — when we reach the top, we will stay there,” promises Ansari.



Mercedes-Benz reclaimed the top spot in the luxury car market, after dethroning defending champion Audi in 2015.



While Mercedes sold 13,502 cars in 2015, Audi’s sales were lower at 11,192 units.



Ansari believes India is a strategic market with huge potential for growth for Audi, as a number of people in India could own the brand.



The company didn’t share its annual sales figures for 2016, but industry estimates ranked it at number two.



Mercedes-Benz is the undisputed market leader in the country with sales of 13,231 units in 2016 – albeit 2.01 per cent lower than the previous year’s 13,502 units, attributed in the main to the 8-month diesel car ban in Delhi-NCR belt, the biggest car market in the country, and demonetisation.



Sales at BMW on the other hand jumped a whopping 14 per cent at 7,500 units of BMWs and 361 units of Minis to take the grand total to 7,861 cars for calendar year 2016.



Sales at Tata Motors’ owned Jaguar Land Rover, the fourth in the pecking order, grew about 6 per cent in 2016 compared to 3,500 units it sold in 2015. The company has not disclosed its annual sales figures.



Volvo Cars India also saw a steady increase in sales in 2016 with the launch of the new S90 sedan and the XC90 SUV.



Its sales were up by 11 per cent, as compared to 2015 with 1,584 units sold in 2016.



Volvo also updated most of its other cars last year, including the V40 hatchback and V40 Cross Country.



Says the BMW Group India spokesman about the launch of the sall-new BMW 5 Series in India. “We are confident that it will set new benchmarks once again as the epitome of the business sedan. Apart from this, we have plans to launch more products and strengthen our portfolio, giving our customers a wide range of BMW cars to choose from.”



The BMW brand, he explains, has concentrated on firmly establishing a sustainable approach that measures both volume and profitability.



“Building a strong product portfolio, increased brand connect with our customers, a reshaped dealer strategy, increased localisation and many other initiatives have already started showing results,” the official points out.



He said that the luxury car industry was looking forward to healthy sales after implementation of GST from July 1.



“The luxury car industry constitutes only 1 per cent of the Indian car market, but has tremendous growth potential. Undue taxation on it will only limit its growth. In times to come, this growth will be most beneficial for the government with increased revenue in the form of uniform and fair taxation,” he points out.



The spokesperson also explains that the luxury car industry is also a pioneer in bringing state-of-the art technology to the country and thus, contributing significantly to skill development in the country.



That appears to reflect the general sentiment. “Footfalls at our showrooms have increased, as has sales momentum,” Rohit Suri, president at Jaguar Land Rover India told Financial Chronicle.



He said the company has lined up a slew of new cars and refreshers to excite the luxury car market in the country and boost sales there.



Last year Jaguar Land Rover had introduced seven new cars in the country to add fizz to the market.



This year, the new Land Rover Discovery SUV and the new Range Rover Velar, a sleek SUV-positioned between its popular Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport - are among the new models lined up for the Indian market by Jaguar Land Rover.



It produces five models - Jaguar XF, Jaguar XJ and Jaguar XE, the Discovery Sport and the Range Rover Evoque - locally at its factory in Chikhali near Pune.



Tom von Bonsdorff, managing director at Volvo Auto India told Financial Chronicle: “We foresee a promising 2017 and are optimistically looking forward to positive growth. The last two-three months of demonetisation notwithstanding, we can see the market reviving with increased footfalls and more customer enquiries for Volvo cars. These signs are encouraging and augur well for the luxury car market in the country.”



He says that carmakers are hopeful that implementing GST would boost buyer sentiment and consumer confidence.



Bonsdorff says the focus for 2017 is to continue building on its growth journey with long-term commitment to the Indian market.



“We kick started the year with marking our entry into Rajasthan by launching our first dealership at Jaipur. We will continue to build our network this year with a vision to create unrivalled luxury destinations, which are easily accessible for our discerning customers across the country,” he points out.



In terms of new product launches, Volvo has some exciting product innovations lined up for this year. “The first quarter of the year will witness the launch of Volvo S60 Polestar, a combination of luxury along with enhanced performance. This will be followed by V90 Cross Country,” explains Bonsdorff.



Auto honchos and analysts believe that the luxury car market, which accounts for around 1.2 per cent of overall domestic car sales volume, has huge potential for growth in the near and long term.



According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers or Siam, the top trade body, car sales jumped 7.2 per cent to 2.79 million in fiscal 2016, up from 2.6 million sold in the previous year.



“With the flat growth in the last two years, the



luxury car market in India is poised for good growth this year and in 2018,” Subrata Ray, vice president at ICRA informs Financial Chronicle.



He said with each new luxury model selling between 3,000 and 4,500 units in the country,



localisation beyond a limit was neither profitable nor desirable.



“Make-in-India will remain a slogan until models reach a decent sales



volume in order to produce them completely locally in the country,” points out Ray.



Nonetheless, with annual volume of about 36,000 units, luxury cars currently account for around 1.2 per cent of overall domestic car sales volume (9 per cent in value terms).



Ray, however, is quick to point out that it remains much lower as compared to other BRIC peers, as well as the global average and bulk of the luxury car volume in India is restricted to sub-Rs 40 lakh price bracket.



“If we compare this with China, the luxury car market is much larger than the Indian market – accounting for 6 per cent of total car sales volume – and about 40 times more than India’s luxury car volumes - indicating significant long-term potential for the Indian market,” he explains.



The comparison – or contrast - with China would appear timely. In 1990, China and India had similar per capita incomes. However, the gap has gradually widened with China’s per capita about five times larger than India’s.



Points out Ray: “In emerging countries like China and India, the domestic car sales growth is closely linked with disposable income growth of its citizens. China’s passenger vehicle sales have grown from 3.9 million units in 2005 to 24.4 million in 2016 – indicating a CAGR of 17.9 per cent. At around 1.5 million vehicles, China is also the world’s second largest premium car market behind USA. China accounts for 18-28 per cent of global sales for most major luxury car OEMs.”



The benefit of scale and high pricing power of luxury brands has translated into big profitability for luxury car OEMs in China.



In contrast, the luxury car market in India currently is relatively small in volume terms. However, the economic growth potential of India indicates an inflection point could be reached over the next 3-5 years – paving the way for strong growth in luxury consumption.



The current low volume is a significant challenge to localisation – which is otherwise imperative for OEMs to reduce manufacturing costs, considering high incidence of import duty.



The completely built units (CBUs) attract 60-100 per cent import duty depending on price range, while semi-knocked down kits (SKDs) have to pay 30 per cent import duty in India.



To manufacture key local aggregates in India, OEMs would require significantly higher volumes – in the region of 70,000-1,00,000 units – in their platforms – which is still some years away.



While major luxury car OEMs have setup assembly units in India, the overall import content in the segment still remains high - making the product segment high cost and vulnerable to foreign exchange movements and limiting pricing power.



While some luxury automakers did not reveal the extent of localisation of the cars assembled in the country, some have achieved about 60 per cent of this hybrid in order to bring down the cost of the models and therefore increase sales in a price conscious market.



Says Mercedez’s Folger: “Mercedes-Benz locally produces nine models, achieving up to 60 per cent of localisation for most of the products.”



Abdul Majeed, auto expert and partner at Price Waterhouse, says only a decent sales volume would prompt luxury automakers to indulge in 100 per cent Make in India manufacturing process, but it would take some more years till the Indian economy matures with more disposable incomes to demand more luxury cars.



He says that the Maraimalai Nagar-Oragadam belt near Chennai, had emerged as the biggest auto cluster in the country for manufacturing passenger cars with Hyundai, Korea’s second biggest car maker by sales, American Ford, Nissan-Renault alliance (a Franco-Japanese strategic partnership between automobile manufacturers Renault, based in Paris, France and Nissan, based in Yokohama, Japan, which together sell more than one in 10 cars worldwide) and BMW setting their production factories there with a vendor base.



The second auto cluster is in the Gurgaon-Manesar belt in Haryana with Maruti Suzuki, which sells one car out of two bought in the country and Japanese Honda Cars, the fourth largest car maker by sales in the country, concentrating their manufacturing facilities there.



The third auto cluster is in the Pune-Chakan belt with Mercedes-Benz, German Volkswagen, Skoda, Audi, Jaguar Land Rover, Tata Motors, Italian Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Mahindra and Mahindra, among others, rolling out their respective brands.



The fourth such automobile cluster is located in the Sanand-Hansalpur belt in Gujarat, which has drawn the likes of Ford, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and Japanese Honda Cars.



American General Motors, which will shut its production on April 28 where Chinese auto giant SAIC Motor Corporation will produce cars, are among the other brands.



Luxury OEMs have strengthened their sales/service network at major centres and have also expanded into some Tier II cities with high affluence levels to tap into the latent demand.



ICRA’s Ray says that most major luxury OEMs are introducing a large number of new models and facelifts across price points to address the needs across segments.



The OEMs have also introduced models at sub-Rs 30 lakh segment (Audi A3, Mercedes A Class, BMW 1 Series) – significantly expanding the target segment to woo buyers in the country.



OEMs are also closely monitoring the user segment to improve the ownership experience - addressing financing needs (including through captive finance outfit), offering comprehensive service/warranty package and supporting resale value by creating a strong secondary market ecosystem.



ICRA expects the Indian passenger vehicle market to grow at a rate of 9-11 per cent over a five-year period – during the same period they expect the luxury car segment to register a faster growth rate and increase its volume share to 1.5-3 per cent of the total market. You could say love for luxury vehicles is in the air.



