Mercedes unveils C-Class and S-Class Cabriolet

German auto major Mercedes-Benz, biggest luxury car maker in India by sales, has expanded its luxury open top motoring by launching two fascinating cars the C-Class Cabriolet and the S-Class Cabriolet to boost sales in India.While the new C-Class 300 Cabriolet is priced at Rs 60 lakh, the more luxurious S-Class 500 Cabriolet costs Rs 2.25 crore at Delhi showroom. Both the C 300 and the S 500 Cabriolets are being imported from its German factory as completely built units or CBUs.The Pune-headquartered company already sells drop-top range that also includes the SLC43 and the E 400 Cabriolet in the country.The C-Class Cabriolet comes in the C 300 guise, equipped with a 2.0-litre turbo, four-cylinder petrol engine. This is the same 245 hp powerplant that powers the recently launched GLC 300 SUV. The motor is paired with a nine-speed automatic gearbox as standard and comes with the option of Dynamic Select, which allows the driver to choose from five transmission modes. These are ECO, Comfort, Sport, Sport Plus and Individual to enjoy the driving experience. At Rs 60 lakh, the C 300 Cabriolet is the cheapest Mercedes four-seat open-top on sale in the country. It sprints from 0 – 100 km in just 6.4 seconds.The C-Class Cabriolet features a 13-speaker Burm­ester audio system, Garmin navigation system, dual- zone climate control and agility control suspension with selective damping and Mercedes PreSafe safety system.Mercedes claims that the car can operate its roof mechanism at speeds up to 50 kph. It also offers a choice of colours for the fabric roof and the option of an acoustic soft-top that reduces noise levels in the cabin.“The introduction of C-Class and S-Class Cabriolets in India is an illustration of our ‘top of pyramid’ strategy of bringing in the best of our products from the global portfolio for our distinguished Indian customers,” Roland Folger, managing director and CEO at Mercedes-Benz India told FC.Globally, the C-Class Cabriolet is the first ever cabriolet to be made on the C-Class platform by Mercedes-Benz, he said.“The S-Class Cabriolet is the first cabriolet introduced by the brand since 1971 and also happens to be the first cabriolet based on our flagship S-Class to make its way to India. We are very pleased to offer these two novel products which never had a predecessor in India and we are confident of a strong market response,” Folger said.The second drop-top model is the S 500 Cabriolet, which like the S Coupe, the Cabriolet is based on the full-size S-class, and is powered by a 4.7-litre twin-turbo V8 developing 442hp and 700Nm of torque with power sent to the rear wheels. It accelerates from 0 -100 in just 4.6 seconds.The styling is similar to the S-Class Coupe, with an identical overall length of 5,027mm and width of 1,899mm, essentially making this car a soft-top convertible version of the coupé.The S-class Cabriolet's roof can be extended or folded away electrically in 20 seconds at speeds up to 60 kph. It can also be remotely operated through the key fob. As with its less expensive sibling, the C 300 Cabriolet, the S 500 too gets a choice of colours for the fabric roof. On the boot lid is the Mercedes logo, which acts as a lever to manually open the boot.Being Mercedes’ flagship drop-top, the S500 Cabriolet gets equipment such as AirMatic air suspension, Thermotronic automatic climate control with sensors located across the cabin to automatically modulate the temperature, active park assist (the car automatically steers into a parking lot), a 360-degree camera, a 23-speaker Burmester audio system and massage function for the front seats.To make every S-Class Cabriolet truly unique in India, Mercedes-Benz India offers more than 13,000 possible customization options via its Designio customisation platform to ensure no two S-Cabriolets in India are similar.