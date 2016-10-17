Mercedes launches 4-wheel drive GLA at Rs 38.51 lakh

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Monday launched the four-wheel drive variant of its popular SUV GLA, priced at Rs 38.51 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune).



The launch of all-new GLA 220 d 'Activity Edition' marks the introduction of four-wheel drive train in the GLA for the first time in the domestic market, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.



The company said the GLA 'Activity Edition' is its 6th SUV launch and the 9th product in India this year.



"Mercedes-Benz's SUV portfolio witnessed a strong demand since its introduction and grew over 100 per cent in the last couple of years. The GLA was a key addition to our SUV portfolio as it not only generated volumes for us, but also opened the SUV segment to a much younger customer base," Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Roland Folger said.



He said the company has sold over 3,500 units of the GLA since its introduction. The model was launched in India in September 2014.



With the launch of the GLA 220 d Activity Edition, the company expects the volumes to scale even further and add more value to the consumer, he added.



"We are confident that the GLA 220 d 4MATIC Activity Edition will continue Mercedes-Benz’s dominance in the luxury SUV segment in India," Folger said.



