Mercedes to launch new 10th generation E-Class sedan

Mercedes-Benz, India’s biggest luxury car maker by sales, is planning to introduce the new 10th generation tech-laden all-new E-Class sedan in Asia’s third biggest car mart to take on compatriot rivals such as Audi, BMW and British sports car maker Jaguar Land Rover and maintain its pole position.“We are planning to bring to India the new generation E-Class sedan in 2017,” Roland Folger, managing director and chief executive at Mercedes-Benz India told Financial Chronicle on the sidelines of the launch of locally produced model GLC sports utility vehicle (SUV) on Thursday.The E-Class sedan has been a best seller for the Pune-headquartered auto major, with more than 33,000 units on the Indian roads in the last 20 years.Significantly, every brand has its darling. For BMW, it is the 3-series, at Honda, it’s the Accord and for Mercedes-Benz, it is the E-Class, the popular and prolific mid-size luxury car. In fact, this model has been buttering the bread in Stuttgart for nine vehicle generations. And the 2017 model would be the 10th.In fact, the all-new 2017 E-Class made its official debut at the 2016 Detroit auto show. It would be available in petrol and diesel version for the Indian market.On Thursday, Mercedes rolled out its ninth locally made model, GLC SUV, in Pune in a record four months of its introduction in the country as an imported unit in June.This is an extremely important product for Mercedes-Benz in India as the company never had an SUV in this segment in the country. And so, it really did not have a rival for the Audi Q5 and BMW X3 but now the sales fight would start with its competitive price as well.The company, which sold out all the imported units without disclosing volume, has slashed the price of the locally produced GLC SUV by Rs 2.80 lakh. Accordingly, the 2.1-liter GLC 220d entry model diesel version comes at Rs 47.90 lakh, while the 1.99-liter top end GLC 300 petrol version is priced at Rs 51.90 lakh at Delhi showroom. The GLC 220d Sport costs Rs 51.50 lakh.“The local production of the model has been completed in record four months as all imported units were sold out. With the local production, we will be able to meet demand especially during the festival season,” Folger said.He said the GLC SUV has already become one of its highest selling models, and the company is confident that it would replicate the global success in the country as well. “The new GLC SUV is so popular in Germany that it has now entered a waiting period of one year,” Folger pointed out.“We go in for local assembly when the sales volume reaches a certain level. And the GLC SUV has met that criterion quickly and thus, we speeded up local production at our factory at Chakan, near Pune,” he said.Mercedes started local production in 2009 at its Rs 1,000 crore plus factory, the largest among luxury car makers in India. Starting with the E-Class, the company added eight more models out of which it had added three locally made models last year.With an installed capacity of 20,000 units annually, the locally produced product portfolio includes the Mercedes Maybach S 500, S-Class, E-Class, C-Class, CLA luxury sedans and the GLA, GLE and the GLS luxury SUVs.This makes Mercedes the largest producer of luxury cars in the country.“Almost 80-90 per cent of our volumes come from locally assembled models led by the C-Class and E-Class, which constitute around 40 per cent of our sedan volume,” Folger said.Piyush Arora, executive director, operations at Mercedes-Benz India said the company sourced almost 60 per cent of the components from around 20 suppliers from the country, including the Pune-based Force Motors, which supplies both diesel and petrol engines.“The rolling-out of the ‘made in India’ GLC underscores our positive outlook for this market, as we look forward to introducing more locally produced vehicles depending on future market growth,” Arora said.