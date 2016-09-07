Mercedes-Benz launches petrol GLS400 4MATIC

In a strategic move to recapture the country’s largest car market Delhi-National Capital Region, German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday, introduced the petrol version of its premium sports utility vehicle GLS 400 4MATIC.With the launch of the ‘S-Class of the SUVs’, the GLS 400 4MATIC, the Pune-headquartered India’s top luxury carmaker, has completed its petrol car portfolio.Now buyers have the option to purchase from the full-size Mercedes GLS SUV range – the GLS 400 and the GLS 350d. The GLS range was recently given a mid-cycle refresh along with the new name GLS which was earlier called GL-class.With a price tag of Rs 82.90 lakh at Delhi showroom, at present it does not have a direct rival in the country. However, its compatriot archrival Audi is readying a petrol-powered Q7 for India soon.Just like the GLE 400, the GLS 400 will be a fully-imported car from its factory in Germany, attracting a whopping about 170 per cent import duties and taxes, which makes it expensive.However, plants are afoot to start local assembly by the end of the year at its world-class factory at Chakan, near Pune.Also, at Rs 82.90 lakh, the GLS 400 petrol is only Rs 1 lakh more expensive than the locally assembled GLS 350d, priced at Rs 81.90 lakh at Delhi showroom.Significantly, the GLS 400 has been introduced in Asia’s third biggest car mart within just three months of its diesel variant launch, underlining the automobile major’s strategy of introducing the best products from the global portfolio in the shortest possible time.The GLS 400 is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine that delivers 333 hp and 480 Nm of torque. This is the same engine that also powers the Mercedes S 400 sedan, the E 400 cabriolet and the recently-launched GLE 400.The 9-G TRONIC9-Speed automatic transmission, ensures seamless delivery of power, enhances performance and enables higher fuel efficiency, the company said in a statement.Available in Polar White and Obsidian Black colours, the GLS 400 is equipped with the Harman Kardon Logic 7 surround sound system, COMAND Online and Apple CarPlay as standard.With the launch of the GLS 400, Mercedes now has a petrol variant available for all its models sold in India. The sedan is one of the eight models launched by Mercedes in India this year.The three pointed star brand was hit hard with the ban on diesel cars with the 2,000 cc and above engine capacity in India’s largest car mart Delhi-NCR belt. Even though the Supreme Court lifted the eight month ban on August 12 on payment of 1 per cent of green cess of the value of the car at showroom, the uncertainty around the diesel fuel has prompted the luxury car market leader to launch petrol variants of all its models in the country.“The introduction of the GLS 400 4MATIC is a strategic move as it gives the customers the flexibility to choose between the petrol and the diesel variants of their popular SUV,” Roland Folger, managing director and CEO at Mercedes-Benz India, said.“This is also the fifth SUV variant we introduced this year, further bolstering our SUV portfolio which remains the most comprehensive in the luxury car segment. Our SUV segment has seen the maximum growth for the past two years and we are confident that this trend will continue,” he said.Folger said there were four more products to be introduced in the coming months, including ones without any predecessor.“With the upcoming festive season and a resurgence of customer sentiment, we have a positive outlook for the remainder of the year,” Folger said.