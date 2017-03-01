Merc launches new E-class; starts at Rs 56 lakh

German automaker Mercedes-Benz, India’s biggest luxury car maker by sales, launched on Tuesday the new 10th generation new E-Class business sedan to take on compatriot rival Audi, BMW, Jaguar Land Rover and Swedish Volvo in Asia’s third biggest economy.



With a price band of Rs 56.15 lakh for the E200 and Rs 69.47 lakh for the E350d at Mumbai showroom, the new locally produced cars are, as expected, costlier than their predecessors. The new E 200 is Rs 4.99 lakh dearer and the E 350d Rs 5.67 lakh more expensive than before. But the cars intelligently blend driving performance with unmatched luxury and comfort, boasting of the most spacious rear cabin in the segment.



The new E-Class competes with Audi A6, BMW 5 Series, Jaguar XF, and Volvo S90 in the 35,000 unit market in the county.



In a bold move, the Pune-headquartered company decided to launch the new E-Class in its longer wheelbase (LWB) version only. India and China are the only two markets where the long wheelbase car is sold, with India being the only right-hand drive market for this car.



Unlike the standard E-Class, the long wheelbase version will have controls for the rear sunblind, the window blinds and the sunroof which can be operated by second-row passengers.



The E200 is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine developing 184 hp and 300 Nm of torque, while the E350d is equipped with a 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine developing 258 hp and 620 Nm torque. Both the engines send power to the rear wheels via the company’s new 9G-Tronic transmission.



While the 2.1-litre diesel is not brought forward to the new E-Class, the new-generation 2.0 litre four-cylinder 1,950cc diesel is set to replace the old one and is likely to join the line-up later this year.



“The new E-Class with its rich history spanning over 2 decades with around 34,000 units on Indian roads, remains a very important product in our portfolio, playing a vital role in our product strategy,” Roland Folger, managing director and CEO at Mercedes-Benz India, said.



He said majority of the E-Class customers in the country were chauffeur driven, and hence it was a natural decision to introduce the long wheelbase new E-Class in India and create a new benchmark in the luxury executive segment.



India is the only country in the world to offer the right hand drive long wheelbase version of the new E-Class, and it took almost 48 months to develop this masterpiece from the scratch, Folger pointed out.



At 5,063mm length, the car features a wheelbase extended by 205mm, freeing up 134mm of legroom for rear seat occupants. The sedan features comfortable rear seats with backrests that can be electrically reclined.



In addition, the rear head restraints too are electrically adjustable and have the top end S-Class-like soft pillow cushioning. The seats also have a memory function. Taking the rear seat comfort a notch further, left rear seat passengers can electrically control the front passenger seat to adjust own legroom. There is also a central armrest with illuminated storage and a USB port minus the heated/cooled cupholder.



Infotainment duties are undertaken by a high-resolution 12.3-inch Mercedes’ COMAND online infotainment system and a 13-speaker 590W Burmester sound system. The infotainment, climate control and interior lighting can be controlled via a touchpad. Also featuring are twin touchpads on the steering and the Mercedes rotary controller dial. Moreover, the long-wheelbase E-Class features a host of safety systems, including seven airbags, attention assist and the Mercedes PreSafe system.



Undoubtedly, Mercedes has certainly upped the ante on luxury sedans with the launch of the E-Class LWB and has created a new segment in India. While it is a gamble to offer the vehicle in LWB version only, the German carmaker is confident that the sedan is an ideal fit for India given the adverse road and traffic conditions.



In fact, Mercedes is banking on the popularity of the E-Class, which has been its best-selling model, to drive sales. It comprises about 34 per cent of the total Mercedes-Benz cars sold in India till date.



It remains to be seen how the price conscious market responds to the long-wheelbase version in the near term.



