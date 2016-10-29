Maruti sells 30,000 cars on Dhanteras

Car sales zoomed on Dhanteras this year, with Maruti selling approximately 30,000 cars, almost seven times more than in an usual day. While new launches Brezza, Baleno and Ciaz were in great demand, sales of time-tested models Alto and WagonR too fuelled sales. Hyundai Motor India, the second biggest carmaker in the country, also recorded a 26 per cent rise in sales on Dhanteras this year.Buyers thronged showrooms to take delivery, proving wrong fears that buyers may skip this Dhanteras and wait for GST to come into force as the tax reforms are expected to make cars cheaper.Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), which has been reporting double-digit growth in car sales month-on-month, was expected to dispatch about 30,000 cars on Friday. Compared to last Dhanteras, this is 20 per cent jump. “Alto and WagonR has also added to the sales,” an MSIL spokesperson said.Rakesh Srivastava, senior VP, Hyundai Motor India, said, “This Dhanteras there is heightened customer purchases. Today, there has been a delivery of 15,153 units, a growth of 26 per cent over last year. As customers are rationale and very emotional they tend to time their purchases with big festivals like Diwali and Dhanteras. We are looking forward to delivering 50,000 vehicles this month.”Auto experts said that there have been huge pent-up demand in the last two years which has now come back during this festive season. Also, the sentiment was earlier subdued but now it has turned positive on the back of normal monsoon and pay hike in central government staffers.New launches such as Kwid by Renault, and Datsun’s Redi-Go in the small car segment and compact SUVs by M&M have added to the sales performance. Additionally, the interest rate has also not gone up if not come down bolstering car purchase.“All these factors put together are having positive impact in the festive season. This festival season growth is very strong but it is unlikely to continue beyond December as it is traditionally weak and people may wait to see if tax incidence comes down post GST,” said Abdul Majeed, partner at consultancy firm PwC, and an auto veteran.It is widely expected that GST will reduce car ownership cost thus pushing the sales further. But car buyers are not sure of the timeline set by the government for this indirect tax reform that seeks to subsume most of indirect taxes like VAT, excise and octroi.“There are lots of uncertainties, for instance levy of cess and launch date, with regards to GST. So people don’t want to wait. Compared to previous month, we have seen 25 per cent growth in sales in the moth of October thus far,” said Jnaneswar Sen, senior vice president (marketing & sales), Honda Cars India.Sen added that car sales have been very positive on Dhanteras this year but did not reveal the number.An industry source said Honda on an average sells about 500 cars a day which jumped almost five times on Dhanteras.Earlier, experts had expected auto sales to slow down with people holding their purchase to realise the gain of the GST. The automobile sector is likely to be one of the major beneficiaries of GST. From a total duty of about 25-45 per cent now it is expected to be in the range of 18-30 per cent depending on the classification of cars and their placement under various tax slabs in the new tax regime.“The impact of goods and services tax on auto sector would be mixed given that the rates vary across the sector. Luxury cars current are at higher excise duty of 30 per cent while small cars are at 12.5 per cent. Plus VAT is there in the range of 14-15 per cent. There would be reduction of duty on lower-segment cars so those would become cheaper,” Bipin Sapra, Partner Indirect Tax & Regulatory Services at EY.“Higher segment cars, if levied 26 per cent GST would still be cheaper but not to the extant of compact cars. It all depends on which car is put where,” he added.Meanwhile, the country's largest bikemaker Hero MotoCorp has also seen record sales with 1 million units of two-wheelers dispatched in the ongoing festive season alone.“We have already crossed 1 million unit sales during this festive period, even a day before Dhanteras day. With almost a week remaining in the festive season, including the Dhanteras and Diwali days, we are confident of further adding to this tally,” said a company spokesperson.