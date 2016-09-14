Mahindra plans strategy as Scorpio, Bolero sales dip

Mahindra and Mahindra, India’s biggest utility vehicle maker by sales, facing declining sales of its popular workhorse models Bolero and Scorpio sports utility vehicles (SUVs) amidst new rivals, is quietly charting out a new ambitious strategy.



Christened the Mahindra Mitra Programme to penetrate the country, it is an attempt to regain its market share.



Over the next 12-18 months, the Mumbai-headquartered automobile major plans to have a presence in 3,000 out of 6,000 total tehsils or talukas across the country to woo potential customers. At present, Mahindra has a network of 1,650 dealer touch-points across India.



On Tuesday, the company aggressively launched its new Bolero Power+ starting at Rs 6.59 lakh at its Pune showroom, making it cheaper by Rs 1 lakh compared to the existing standard Bolero SLE at Rs 7.59 lakh.



The Bolero Power+ is sold in three variants – SLE, SLX and ZLX – all adhering to BS IV emission norms.



According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers or Siam, the trade lobby, Bolero sales, which averaged over 6,000 units per month a year ago, has now plummeted to a little over 4,000 a month.



“Under the Mahindra Mitra Programme, we plan to be present in 3,000 tehsils with a population of 10,000 out of total 6,000 tehsils in the country,” Veejay Ram Nakra, senior vice- president, sales & customer care, automotive sector, Mahindra and Mahindra told Financial Chronicle.



“This is our rural strategy to reach out to potential buyers with the tangible Mahindra sales guy, mechanic, technician and others posted in these areas,” he said.



Nakra declined to share sales target for the new Bolero, but stressed that the Mahindra dealerships were extremely bullish about sales of the new Bolero models across the country.



He said the company is already building an inventory of its range of vehicles, including the new Bolero Power+ to ensure timely deliveries during the festive season, which he claimed would be a “bumper sales season”.



Nakra said with a clear focus on rural and semi-urban markets, the company has planned 12 regional launches for the new Bolero Power+, which are being rolled out simultaneously before the festive season. “This market is now getting upbeat with good monsoon and overall market sentiment and therefore, we want to be closer to this market,” he said.



“The Bolero brand continues to dominate the market in the utility vehicle segment. For example, in and around the Pune district, Bolero UVs hold a strong market share of 62 per cent in its segment,” he pointed out.



