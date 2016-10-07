Mahindra christens all-new electric car as 'e2oPlus'

Mahindra & Mahindra has named its all-new electric car as 'e2oPlus', which it plans to launch soon in the domestic market.



Apart from the standard electric car benefits like zero emissions, low running costs, ease of driving and home charging, the e2oPlus will feature an increased range and fast charging capability.



"The e2oPlus is all about positive additions. We have incorporated additional space - something that would delight our customers. We have also added extra range and fast charging, among other very interesting pluses," Mahindra Electric Director Pravin Shah on Friday said in a statement.



He further added: "I am confident that this new model will be a game changer not only in the electric vehicles segment but also among all other categories of cars."



The company already sells e2O electric vehicle in the country. On Thursday, the company launched eSupro, the electric version of Supro van in two variants - cargo and passenger - strengthening its portfolio of zero emission vehicles.



Earlier this year, Mahindra had also launched an electric version of its Verito sedan, 'eVerito', priced between Rs 9.5 lakh and 10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).



M&M has re-branded its electric mobility portfolio as Mahindra Electric aiming for a greater focus on technology and launch more electric models, besides supplying powertrains to other manufacturers.



Bringing more electric vehicles is a part of the company’s overall global product strategy.



