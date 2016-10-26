Mahindra aims to double electric car sales in FY17

Utility vehicles giant Mahindra and Mahindra is targeting doubling sales of its electric cars in fiscal 2017 on the back of its new four-door battery-driven hatch back with a host of innovative features.The Mumbai-based four-wheel electric car manufacturer sold 60 per cent electric cars to 900 units last fiscal. “With momentum picking up for electric cars in the country, we are targeting to double sales in financial year 2017,” Mahesh Babu, chief executive officer at Mahindra Electric told Financial Chronicle.He said the company has invested a total of Rs 600 crore in the electric vehicle business. The $18 billion Mahindra group acquired majority stake (55.2 per cent) in the Bangalore-based Reva Electric Car in May 2010 for an undisclosed amount and invested Rs 45 crore to roll out a two-door advanced version of electric car as an alternative fuel-based passenger vehicle.Babu said based on the extensive consumer preference, Mahindra Electric has now introduced a new four-door electric city-smart car called e20 Plus. It carries a starting price tag of Rs 7.03 lakh at Pune showroom, including Rs 1.24 lakh central government's FAME scheme."Our new city-smart car e20 Plus is powered by electric drive train technology to ride through city traffic at 85 kmph top speed up to 140 km, with its battery fully charged 90 minutes for 14 units of power," Dharmendra Mishra, head, sales and marketing at Mahidra Electric said.Even though electric cars have hugely failed to take off in the country despite giving a most economical mileage of 70 paise per km (as against Rs 4 per km for a similar diesel car), zero emission and a slew of tax exemptions and incentives, Mahindra is betting on setting a trend with its new model in the mass market segment."There is a new thinking and we are confident that the new electric hatchback in four variants will become a popular transport mode in cities and towns across the country,” Babu said.He said charging the e20 Plus car is as simple as charging a mobile phone. Buyers can choose between 4 trim levels such as P2,P4, P6 and P8. They come in four colours such as coral blue, sparkling wine, arctic silver and solid white.The new electric car has remote diagnostics through telematics, connectivity through smart phone app, advanced infotainment system, regenerative braking, hill hold control for easy driving in hilly terrains, reserve charge and automated messages.The regenerative braking charges the car battery when brakes are applied, helping the vehicle recover the energy it dispenses, the company said.The company launched its first all-electric zero-emission sedan eVerito in June, priced at Rs 9.5 lakh.