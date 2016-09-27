Made in India Jeep Compass to hit road in Q2 of 2017

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), the world’s seventh largest auto maker, is all set to introduce in India its all-new compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) Jeep Compass in the second quarter of 2017.The completely made in India Jeep Compass, with an expected price tag of about Rs 25 lakh, will rival the brand new Hyundai Tucson, which is slated to be launched next month before Diwali. It will also compete with Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Honda CR-V and Skoda Yeti, all of which fall in the price bracket of Rs 20-26 lakh.The Mumbai-headquartered auto major said the brand new Jeep Compass would be produced totally at its Ranjangaon factory near Pune. The company would roll out the new car for both domestic and global markets.FCA has spent $280 million at the Rangangao factory to prepare the assembly line to produce the premium new product locally.FCA has been struggling to sell its existing model range of Abarth and Fiat brand in the fiercely competitive Indian market with over 15 international and domestic brands dominated by Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda.The company’s game plan is to bring the iconic SUV brand Jeep to the Indian market is to revive the fortunes of the company.“The all new Jeep SUV will be made in India in the second quarter of calendar year 2017 for the growing SUV buffs across the country,” Kevin Flynn, president and managing director at FCA India, had told Financial Chronicle last month in Jodhpur. He had said it would be an all-new product that will roll out of its factory at Ranjangao.As a master strategy, FCA last month introduced its flagship Jeep Grand Cherokee in three trims such as Grand Cherokee SRT (street & racing technology), Grand Cherokee Summit and Grand Cherokee Limited and Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. These imported cars from the US cost Rs 1.12 crore, Rs 1.03 crore, Rs 93.64 crore and Rs 71.59 lakh, respectively, at Delhi showroom because of a whopping 170 per cent import duty and other taxes. The Jeep cars rivalled well-established players in the Indian market, including BMW X5 and Audi Q7 as the most ruthless contenders.“After showcasing these premium models and establishing the DNA of Jeep brand, the next stage is to make a brand new Jeep SUV in India for India in the second quarter of next calendar year,” Flynn had told this paper.“For now FCA is on the right path as its brand strategy to introduce the right product at the right time as we have seen such successful strategy followed by German Volkswagen brand in the country,” Gaurav Vangaal, senior analyst forecasting at IHS Automotive, told Financial Chronicle.He said the first step is to play up the popular flagship brand with top models and then follow the top-down model strategy to offer affordable models to reach out to the aspirational younger generation in the country.Other analysts said the company has also lined up other models such as the new Jeep Renegade for the growing SUV market in the country to turn around its fortunes. “We have to wait and watch how the market will respond,” they said.The American Jeep brand owned by FCA officially unveiled the compact SUV Compass in Brazil on Monday to celebrate the start of production at FCA’s Jeep assembly plant in Goiana, Pernambuco.FCA has now confirmed the new Compass is a global SUV and will be produced in 17 powertrain options in more than 100 countries around the world.The new Compass for India will feature best-in-class 4x4 off-road capability, fuel-efficient powertrains, authentic Jeep design and a host of advanced safety technology offerings.The Compass will be powered by 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options with maximum power of 170bhp. The engines will be coupled with 9-speed automatic while manual transmission is also expected.