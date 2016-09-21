JLR launches new Jaguar XF starting at Rs 49.50 lakh

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Wednesday launched all new Jaguar XF priced between Rs 49.50-62.10 lakh.



The deliveries of the new XF will begin from the month-end, the company said in a statement here. This marks the first JLR model entry in the country with this new powertrain.



Announcing the launch, JLR India President Rohit Suri said the all-new 2-litre XF will be available in five variants.



The base diesel model 'Pure' is priced at Rs 49.50 lakh, the 'Prestige' at Rs 55.90 lakh and the 'Portfolio' comes at Rs 62.10 lakh.



The 2-litre base petrol model 'Prestige' begins at Rs 55.65 lakh and the 'Portfolio' is priced at Rs 61.85 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).



The XF diesel version comes with the new Ingenium 2-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged engine delivering a power output of 132 Kw. Ingenium is JLR's new breed of engines designed for effortless performance, refinement and efficiency.



With advanced technology and all-aluminium construction, the Ingenium diesel engine, which is 20kg lighter than the previous one, delivers impressive fuel economy and reduces CO2 emissions.



For the petrol version, the XF's 4-cylinder engine offers 177 Kw of power and responsiveness throughout the rev range, while improving efficiency and in fact offers '6-cylinder' performance.



Jaguar portfolio in the country includes the F-Type (starting at Rs 125 lakh in CBU form), locally manufactured XJ (starting at Rs 99.99 lakh) and locally-made XE (starting at Rs 39.90 lakh).



The models are sold through the company's 23-dealer network in 22 cities.



