JLR cuts SUV prices by upto Rs 5 lakh

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover, the British iconic sports car maker, has reduced the price tag of some of its popular models to boost sales in Asia’s third biggest economy.



The Mumbai-headquartered auto major has always typically maintained a premium positioning in the luxury car segment in the country, with its models priced significantly higher than competition in each segment.



“We have reduced the prices of some of our high demand models in the country by about 7-8 per cent to make them more affordable to our customers,” Rohit Suri, managing director and president at Jaguar Land Rover told Financial Chronicle. This would actually translate into making these models cheaper by Rs 4 lakh to nearly Rs 5 lakh.



These popular models are the entry-level sports utility vehicle the Land Rover Discovery Sport, the compact luxury crossover SUV Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport, he said.



While the Land Rover Discovery Sport will now be cheaper by Rs 4.08 lakh at Rs 43.80 lakh instead of the earlier Rs 47.88 lakh at Mumbai show room, the Range Rover Evoque will cost nearly Rs 5 lakh less. It is now priced at Rs 45.85 lakh instead of the earlier Rs 49 lakh tagline. These two models are manufactured at the company’s state-of-the-art factory at Chikali, near Pune.



The price of the third model Range Rover Sport which comes 3 litre diesel engine, with five trims, 3 litre petrol engine, with two trims, 5 litre petrol engine, with 2 trims and 4.4 litre diesel engine, with three trims starts at Rs 87.58 lakh and goes upto Rs 1.79 crore at Mumbai showroom. This is an imported car from its factory in UK, which attracts over 100 per cent import duties and other levies.



At present price reduction would not apply to Range Rover Sport as the company is readying to launch a new model this year.



michaelgonsalves@mydigitalfc.com



