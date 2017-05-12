ISUZU unveils new SUV MU-X

Isuzu Motors India on Thursday launched its much-awaited seven seater SUV – the mu-X. The two-wheel-drive variant of the SUV is priced at Rs 23.99 lakh, while the four-wheel drive trim is tagged at Rs 25.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).



The new MU-X is a family SUV, which will target buyers who seek style, power and a dominating road presence along with space and comfort.



Speaking at the occasion, Hiroshi Nakagawa, director of the Board and managing executive officer, Isuzu Motors Ltd, said, “India is a key market for ISUZU globally and is also a future hub of our global manufacturing operations. We will continue to invest in the Indian operations and also bring in the best technology and engineering that ISUZU has to offer globally. The MU-X embodies these characteristics and will be built at our state-of-the-art manufacturing plant at Sri City with the same exacting quality standards that have made Isuzu a trusted brand all over the world.”



The SUV will compete with the likes of Ford Endeavour, Chevrolet Trailblazer and Toyota Fortuner. It also comes with advanced safety features like ESC (Electronic Stability Control), TCS (Traction Control System) and ABS (Anti-lock Brake System) with EBA (Emergency Brake Assist) and EBD (Electronic Brake force Distribution) along with a host of passive safety systems provide enhanced safety under unfavourable driving conditions.



The SUV is built on the same platform as the new-generation D-Max and carries a lot of design and styling elements from the D-Max pickup truck as well. Under the hood, MU-X is equipped with 3.0-litre ISUZU Ddi VGS Turbo Hi-Power engine that is capable of producing a maximum power of 130 kW (177 PS) along with a maximum torque of 380 Nm with a superior flat torque curve. This offering from the company will be available in both 4x2 and 4x4 variants with a 5-speed sequential shift automatic transmission. The 4x4 variant sports a ‘shift-on-the-fly’ 4x4 select dial for an excellent off-road capability.



Kono said, “The ISUZU MU-X is the perfect vehicle for the modern Indian SUV buyer and it has been designed to offer the perfect combination of style, power and road presence while also providing excellent space and comfort. ... We are confident the mu-X will set a new benchmark for full-size premium SUVs in India.”



The company said that India is a 70 per cent manufacturing market for all its models that are running in the country.



Earlier, the company had set up its manufacturing plant in Sri City Andhra Pradesh. The plant had an annual capacity of 50,000 units, which has now been expanded to 1.2 lakh units an annum.



