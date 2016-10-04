LoginRegister
Hyundai recalls 7,657 units of small car Eon in India

By PTI Oct 04 2016 , New Delhi

Hyundai Motor India is recalling 7,657 units of its entry level small car Eon to fix faulty clutch and battery cables.

The recall will cover Eon units produced in the month of January 2015.

The company has initiated a service campaign to recall and inspect the clutch cable fouling with battery cable of Eon cars produced in the month of January 2015, at no cost to customer, Hyundai Motor India said in a statement.

"The company will voluntarily recall 7,657 number of Eon cars in India manufactured between January 1 2015 – January 31 2015," it added.

Eon customers of respective period will be notified in a phased manner for inspection of the clutch cable fouling with battery cable and replace the battery cable if found damaged.

The company asked owners of all affected Eon cars to take them to authorised Hyundai dealers.

In 2014, the company had recalled 2,437 units of its sports utility vehicle Santa Fe to replace a faulty stop lamp switch.

Over two million vehicles have been recalled by various automakers in India ever since the auto industry body SIAM started voluntary vehicle recalls for safety related issues in July 2012.

