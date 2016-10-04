Hyundai to recall 7,657 Eon cars

A local unit of Korean automaker Hyundai Motor will recall 7,657 cars sold in India to inspect "clutch cable fouling with battery cable", the company said in a statement via email on Tuesday.



Hyundai Motor India will recall its small car, called Eon, manufactured in January 2015, and replace the battery cable if damaged, the company said.



Earlier in September, Hyundai in US had announced the recall of 10,000 2007-08 models of Azeras to fix a potentially dangerous front seat switch problem.



The company also had to recall 41,000 small SUVs in the US because a software glitch can stop the vehicles from accelerating. It covers 2016 Tucson models with seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmissions made from May 20, 2015 to May 31, 2016.



