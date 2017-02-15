Honda unveils fourth generation City

The Japanese automobile major Honda Cars India on Tuesday introduced the much awaited fourth generation all new Honda City facelift to boost its sagging sales in the fiercely competitive Asia’s third biggest car market.



The best selling sedan Honda City with a price brand at between Rs 8.5 lakh and Rs 13.58 lakh at Delhi showroom Delhi aims to regain top slot from direct rival Maruti Suzuki's Ciaz in the country. The new Honda City will also take on rival Volkswagen Vento, Skoda Rapid and Hyundai Verna in India.



The all-new fourth generation Honda City was launched in India in 2014 and clocked a total of 2.2 lakh units. The model was first introduced in the country way back in 1998. The City sedan has been Honda's most successful product ever to come to India and with the launch of the 2017 City sedan, the car maker is hoping that the model creates the same magic buzz it first created in 1998.



"With the launch of the Honda City 2017, we aim to exceed our customers' expectations by offering value at a very competitive price. I am confident that with the new City we will regain our leadership position in the segment," Yoichiro Ueno, president and CEO at Honda Cars India, said.



He said the Honda City has been its most successful model in



the country. “We have sold over 6.5 lakh Honda City units across



the country and it has been India’s most successful sedan since its launch in 1998.It has also been the industry benchmark for quality and has been ranked No. 1 by the JD Power Initial Quality Study 14 times since its inception in the Indian market,” Ueno said.



The new City will be available in 1.5 litre petrol and diesel engines. The petrol variant is priced between Rs 8.5 lakh and Rs 13.52 lakh. The diesel option is priced between Rs 10.76 lakh and Rs 13.57 lakh. All prices are at Delhi showroom.



On fuel efficiency, the company claimed that the diesel sedan gave a mileage of 25.6 kmpl, whereas the petrol manual returned 17.4 kmpl. The petrol CVT automatic gave 18 kmpl.



The City competes with Maruti Ciaz, which is sold in the price range of Rs 7.86 lakh and Rs 9.96 lakh at Delhi showroom.



While Honda City was the segment leader for a long time in the country, it had ceded the position to Maruti Suzuki’s Ciaz, which has been selling on an average of over 5,360 units a month this fiscal.



Honda City on the other hand averaged around 4,600 units a month. The new City is an upgraded version of the 4th generation model. It will have safety features like dual airbags, anti lock braking and pedestrian injury mitigation technology as standard across all 11 trim levels.



Moreover, the 2017 Honda City gets an addition of a new variant - ZX that will get 6 airbags.



The all-new Honda City will come with a more luxurious exterior than its predecessor. All variants of the new City will come with a redesigned front bumper and new chrome for the front grille, LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED front fog lights and new alloy wheels.



The features list on the new Honda City includes power locks, LED and illumination within the cabin, intelligent control for audio system, touch screen compatible, Bluetooth connectivity for both iOS and Android and steering mounted controls.



The new Honda City is also equipped with VSA system to help out while on steep slope, automatic emergency lights and much more.



