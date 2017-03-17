Honda unveils compact crossover WR-V

Honda Cars has finally forayed into the lucrative but competitive sub-4 meter sports utility vehicle (SUV) space in the country with the launch of its all-new Honda WR-V (winsome runabout-vehicle). Honda calls it a new “sporty lifestyle vehicle”.



After the new City in February, the WR-V model is its second launch this year.



With a price tag between Rs 7.75 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh at Delhi showroom, it competes against not only the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and the Mahindra KUV100, but also cars such as the Toyota Etios Cross, Fiat Avventura, Hyundai i20 Active and Volkswagen’s Cross Polo in the country.



Since the sales of the cross-hatches are lackluster in Asia’s third biggest car market, with the new WR-V, Honda hopes to eat into the EcoSport and Vitara Brezza market.



WR-V was designed and developed by Honda’s R&D team in India with the global R&D team of Honda providing inputs.



The crossover is based on the Jazz hatchback platform and the Honda City facelift. WR-V is taller and has a better ground clearance to tackle Indian roads. The new car is available in two variants, S and VX, with the option of 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine.



The car is primarily targeting the urban Indian youth under 35.



