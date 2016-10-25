LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Honda rolls out Accord Hybrid in India at Rs 37 lakh

By PTI Oct 25 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Cars
Japanese auto major Honda on Tuesday launched its flagship model Honda Accord hybrid in India priced at Rs 37 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

India is only the sixth country globally where Honda has launched the Accord Hybrid since its debut earlier this year. "It is always our endeavour to offer Honda's latest technology and products to Indian customers and the introduction of the Accord Hybrid is in line with our commitment," Honda Cars India President and CEO Yoichiro Ueno told reporters here.

Stating that the company is prepared to play its role towards environmentally friendly and sustainable mobility, he sought the government's support for such initiatives.

"Hybrid is the technology for future... We are ready to harmonise the need for human mobility and taking care of the environment. We would like to work with the government," Ueno added.

The Accord Hybrid has a 2-litre petrol engine combined with two electric motors. It has a fuel economy of 23.1 km per litre.

The new model from Honda will directly compete with rival Toyota's Camry Hybrid, which is priced at Rs 30.9 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Since its launch in India in 2001, the Honda Accord has sold 27,000 units.

The company had stopped selling the car since November 2013.With the launch of Accord Hybrid, the model is making its comeback in India.

HCIL Senior Vice-President sales and marketing, Jnaneshwar Sen said the new model can be booked from all its dealers across the country, but will be delivered from only a select outlets.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

splurge-170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Palace putsch
    Cyrus Mistry eased out as Tata shows its heft in Bombay House

    It is a classic board room brawl, only this time, it took place in the dignified and rarified air of Bombay House, home to the venerable Tata Sons.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Ananda Majumdar

Between mobocracy and the nation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ well publicised act of peacemaking ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

The physics of mindful awareness

Philosopher Aristotle emphasised the fact that “thinking always involves thinking ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter