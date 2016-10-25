Honda rolls out Accord Hybrid in India at Rs 37 lakh

Japanese auto major Honda on Tuesday launched its flagship model Honda Accord hybrid in India priced at Rs 37 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).



India is only the sixth country globally where Honda has launched the Accord Hybrid since its debut earlier this year. "It is always our endeavour to offer Honda's latest technology and products to Indian customers and the introduction of the Accord Hybrid is in line with our commitment," Honda Cars India President and CEO Yoichiro Ueno told reporters here.



Stating that the company is prepared to play its role towards environmentally friendly and sustainable mobility, he sought the government's support for such initiatives.



"Hybrid is the technology for future... We are ready to harmonise the need for human mobility and taking care of the environment. We would like to work with the government," Ueno added.



The Accord Hybrid has a 2-litre petrol engine combined with two electric motors. It has a fuel economy of 23.1 km per litre.



The new model from Honda will directly compete with rival Toyota's Camry Hybrid, which is priced at Rs 30.9 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Since its launch in India in 2001, the Honda Accord has sold 27,000 units.



The company had stopped selling the car since November 2013.With the launch of Accord Hybrid, the model is making its comeback in India.



HCIL Senior Vice-President sales and marketing, Jnaneshwar Sen said the new model can be booked from all its dealers across the country, but will be delivered from only a select outlets.



