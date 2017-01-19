LoginRegister
Ford launches new EcoSport edition priced up to Rs 10.69 lakh

By PTI Jan 19 2017 , New Delhi

Tags: Cars
Ford India today launched an upgraded edition of its popular compact SUV EcoSport priced at Rs 10.39 lakh and Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new EcoSport 'Platinum Edition' will be sold with a two engine options 1.5 litre diesel engine delivering mileage of 22.27 km/litre and 1.0l EcoBoost petrol engine with a fuel efficiency of 18.88 km/litre, the company said in a statement.

While the petrol variant has been priced at Rs 10.39 lakh, the diesel engine powered variant is tagged at Rs 10.69 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

Commenting on the launch, Ford India executive director Marketing, Sales and Service Anurag Mehrotra said: "The Platinum Edition is in keeping with our commitment to introduce products that Indian customers want and value. It introduces several upgrades that accentuate EcoSport's design, enhance customer convenience and improve the driving dynamics of our compact SUV."

Among the new features are dual tone exterior design, featuring black roof, bigger 17-inch wheels, wider tyres with brand new alloys as well new rear and front bumper appliques.

It will also have an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation as well as a rear view camera to improve customer convenience, the company said.

