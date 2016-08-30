Fiat Chrysler to manufacture Jeep SUV for Indian market

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the world’s seventh largest Italian auto maker, but struggling to sell its cars in the fiercely competitive third biggest car mart of Asia, will make a new sports utility vehicle (SUV) under its iconic Jeep brand for the Indian market in a bid to revive the fortunes of the company.“The all new Jeep SUV will be made in India in the second quarter of calendar year 2017 for the growing SUV buffs across the country,” Kevin Flynn, president and managing director, FCA India told Financial Chronicle. He said it would be an all-new product, to be rolled out of its factory at Ranjangao, near Pune.This all-new small Jeep SUV, which the maker of luxury hatchback Abarth 500 range is planning for India and the emerging economies, would also be sold globally to cash in on the popular stature of its Jeep brand.This new small Jeep SUV is at present undergoing a battery of tests. The company expects it to make a big impact in the growing premium SUV market in India. Fiat Chrysler believes that the Jeep SUV would not only eat into the market share of entry level SUV offerings from the three German luxury car makers -- Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW -- as well as British Jaguar Land Rover but would also impact premium car makers, including Skoda, a brand from the German auto giant Volkswagen.Asked if the new Jeep SUV would be the smallest offering from the existing Jeep brand portfolio, Flynn chose to answer only with an enigmatic smile.Fiat Chrysler would also bring to India its new Jeep Renegade, currently the smallest of the Jeep siblings.The company sees immense potential in the premium compact SUV space in the Indian market. SUVs accounted for 15 per cent of the 2.56 lakh cars sold in India in July 2016.Auto analysts said the yet-to-launch new Jeep Renegade is a result of Fiat-Chrysler’s new global manufacturing strategy. Jeep Renegade, widely acclaimed for its retro-contemporary styling and its immense off-road potential, when introduced in India, would take on Audi Q3, Mercedes-Benz GLA and the BMW X1.Admitting that Fiat has been struggling in India, Flynn said the first step in its new strategy is the debut of its flagship Jeep Grand Cherokee models -- Grand Cherokee SRT (Street & Racing Technology), Grand Cherokee Summit, Grand Cherokee Limited -- and Jeep Wrangler Unlimited which were launched in Jodhpur on Tuesday with a price tag of Rs1.12 crore, Rs 1.03 crore, Rs93.64 lakh and Rs71.59 lakh respectively, (ex-showroom Delhi). These cars will compete with the BMW X5 and the Audi Q7.Such cars, imported from the US via the completely built unit (CBU) route, attract import duties and taxes of about 170 per cent, making them very expensive.“After showcasing these premium models and establishing the DNA of Jeep brand, the next stage is to make a brand new Jeep SUV in India for India in the second quarter of next calendar year,” Flynn said.He said the company has invested $280 million in its Ranjangao factory to prepare an assembly line to produce these premium new products locally.The company aims to set up 10 exclusive dealerships in Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and other cities by the end of December 2016. Flynn said the new strategy for growth is to bring products that are more relevant to India. “We are committed to the Indian market and it is an important market for our company for growth,” he said.Flynn also said it would offer all its products in petrol variants as well to steer clear of any future problems in selling its bigger SUVs in the country.(This correspondent was hosted by Fiat Chrysler in Jodhpur)