Festival demand drives Oct car sales

Car manufacturers in the country, Asia’s third biggest car market, have reported brisk sales on the back of festive demand (of Navratri, Dhanteras and Diwali all coming up within days of each other) in October and positive consumer sentiment in the market.Market leader Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai, Tata Motors and Volkswagen India posted 2.2, 6.4, 28 and 70 per cent sales growth in the country. But the mood was dampened by sales decline at Toyota Kirloskar Motor not because of adverse market but it had stopped selling it popular Fortuner sports utility vehicle.“Passenger cars sales continue to grow. This is backed by positive customer sentiments and better in hand cash flows to support their discretionary spends,” Abdul Majeed, auto expert and partner at Price Waterhouse told FC.“Overall we should see good growth this year in all the vehicle categories. Medium and heavy commercial vehicles will bounce back once demand for freight movement picks up,” he said. Maruti, which sells one out of two cars sold in India, reported weak growth in volume sales for October, selling 1,23,684 cars as against 1,21,063 units sold in October last year.Its utility vehicle segment which includes Vitara Brezza, along with the Gypsy, Ertiga and S-Cross, grew 90 per cent to 18,008 cars but almost all the models in the other segments, such as Alto, WagonR, Dzire Tour, Swift and Baleno, posted marginal decline.Hyundai Motor India, the second largest car maker in the country, also sold 50,016 cars in the domestic market, up 6.4 per cent from 47,015 units last October but exports fell 2.2 per cent to 14,356 units.“Hyundai achieved the highest and fastest domestic sales of 50,000 units mark within 15 months from the earlier milestone of 40,000 units,” YK Koo, MD and CEO at Hyundai Motor India, said.He said, the recently launched all new Elantra received an overwhelming response with 1,509 bookings resulting in 4-5 months waiting period. Tata Motors, India’s biggest automaker by sales value, 28 per cent more passenger vehicles at 16,311 units, while overall vehicle sales rose 21 per cent to 52,813 units.Tata Motors’ sales were boosted due to strong demand for the recently launched Tata Tiago model with retails showing an increasing trend.Sales at Volkswagen India, maker of popular models like Polo, Vento and Ameo also jumped 70 per cent at 5,534 units in October, up from 3,255 cars it sold last October. Sales were driven mainly by Ameo model.“We are confident in continuing to improve our performance in sales and service, in the coming months along with exciting new products on the anvil,” Michael Mayer, director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said.However, sales at Toyota Kirloskar Motor fell 6 per cent to 11,651 units last month compared to 12,400 units in the year ago period primarily because production was hit due to factory shown down for about 8-9 days due to holidays and Kaveri water sharing stir last month. Also, production of the of Fortuner sports utility vehicle, with sales of 1,500-1,600 units every month, was stopped last month as the new Fortuner was being shipped to dealerships for the launch on November 7.“Sale in the festive month of September and October has helped us clear most of our inventory in the plant as well as at our dealerships. We have seen a huge pull from the market in the last two months and especially for the Innova Crysta that has been doing phenomenally well ever since its launch in May 2016,” N Raja, director & senior VP, sales & marketing at Toyota Kirloskar Motor told Financial Chronicle.Other carmakers such as Mahindra, Honda Cars, Ford, Renault, Nissan and General Motors are yet to declare their sales data.