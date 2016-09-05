Electric vehicles to hit regulatory hurdles soon

Electric vehicles are yet to gain traction in the country. But the government wants to bring them under a set of new regulations. The aim is to prevent electric vehicles from becoming a problem for grid stability.The Forum of Regulators (FoR), a body of central and state electricity regulatory commissions, has decided to regulate power drawl by electric vehicles. The regulation would be first of its kind in the country. The FoR will assess the potential impact of electric vehicles on the grid and analyse case studies from different countries before drafting the regulations.The regulations would also ensure that electric vehicles become power suppliers by routing electricity to the grid when it is not required to run vehicles. A total of 22,000 electric vehicles, including 2,000 four-wheelers, were sold in 2015-16, an increase of 37.5 per cent over the preceding year, according to industry body the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles.The government is envisaging 60 lakh electric and hybrid vehicles on roads by 2020 under the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan.India has five regional grids, which together constitute the national grid.Since all the grids are connected, a failure in one could lead to a domino effect, triggering a massive blackout across the country and potentially bringing to a standstill critical services like trains and metros while forcing entities such as airports and hospitals to use backup power.“Electric vehicles are designed to draw and also feed electricity back into the grid and thus have the potential to cause volatility in the system. We are undertaking a study so that we should know what would be the impact when electric vehicles are rolled out on a large scale,” an official in the central electricity regulatory commission told Financial Chronicle.According to a PwC study, electric vehicles will account for 8 per cent of total vehicles in the world by 2020. Vehicles are a major source of air pollution in India. According to World Health Organisation (WHO), Delhi tops the list of most polluted cities. Among the world’s 20 most polluted cities, 13 are in India. India is in the group of countries that has the highest particulate matter (PM) levels. Its cities have the highest levels of PM10 and PM2.5 (particles with diameter of 10 microns and 2.5 microns).In these circumstances, the growth prospect of zero-emission electric cars looks promising. In countries, which have a significant number of electric cars, charging happens during off-peak hours when electric prices are low. Charging during off-peak hours also helps in balancing the load. But in India, there is no regulation in place to stipulate that charging happens only during off-peak hours.While there are electric cars, electric bikes and e-rickshaws plying on Indian roads, the lack of infrastructure and the high initial costs are major challenges. But the industry is working hard to make travel and transportation by electric vehicles an attractive and credible option.Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra have together formed a consortium to develop a supplier base for critical hybrid and electric vehicle components. The project is being jointly steered by the department of heavy industry (DHI) and the society of Indian automobile manufacturers (Siam). All the components that the consortium seeks to localise are expensive and imported.Electric vehicles are a bit costly. The government is offering incentives of Rs 29,000 for bikes and Rs 1.38 lakh for cars under a scheme called faster adoption and manufacturing of hybrid and electric vehicles. However, the scheme expires this year.Right now, the volume is very less and the charging infrastructure is needed to promote usage of electric vehicles, says Kavan Mukhtyar, partner, PwC India.