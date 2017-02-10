Car sales up 14%

Passenger vehicle sales, which include cars, utility vehicles and vans, in Asia’s third biggest car market rose 14.40 per cent last month, signaling revival and near double digit growth this fiscal, bringing cheer to automobile industry.



Automobile manufacturers sold 2,65,320 units in January, up from 2,31,917 units sold in the same month last year, the latest data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers or Siam, a trade body, showed on Thursday.



Car sales were also robust by 10.83 per cent at 1,86,523 units as against 1,68,303 units in January last year.



However, total vehicle sales declined 4.71 per cent in January as two-wheeler makers and commercial vehicle manufacturers grappled with the impact of the government’s demonetisation drive that kicked in November 8.



Total sales dropped to 16.20 lakh vehicles last month, down from 17 lakh units in January 2016, as two-wheeler sales slumped 7.4 per cent to 12.62 lakh units.



In December 2016, the overall automobile sales growth had touched a 16-year-low at 12,21,929 units, down 18.66 per cent, from 15,02,314 units in December 2015.



Commercial vehicle sales dipped 0.7 per cent to 61,239 units last month. The auto industry lobby expects advance booking for commercial vehicles during February and March, as new BS-IV emission norms are scheduled to come into force from April 1, 2017.



"There is a sales improvement across all sectors. Sales growth in passenger vehicles has been encouraging. It appears that the impact of demonetisation is receding," Vishnu Mathur, director general at Siam, said.



Car sales have also witnessed robust growth even in rural areas, he pointed out.



In the April-January period, the automobile industry witnessed a growth of 9.17 per cent in passenger vehicle sales. “With the sales momentum picking up and hoping that the next two months will also be good, we are now expecting close to double digit growth in this fiscal year,” Mathur said.



"The automotive sales figures for January 2017 comprises of a variety of aspects. Some of the original equipment makers’ who have launched new vehicles, who are having the waiting period have done well, resulting in an increase of primary dispatch to dealers,” Abdul Majeed, senior auto expert and partner at Price Waterhouse told Financial Chronicle.



However, the two wheeler and commercial vehicles segment has reduced growth due to the impact of demonetisation, especially in the rural markets, he said.



“The customers are cautious with their spending because of the uncertainties pertaining to the growth of the economy as well as the implementation of GST, where tax rates are undecided. This quarter will be challenging for the overall growth of the automotive industry, but is expected to pick up in Q3 2017," Majeed said.



During January, market leader Maruti Suzuki India, which sells one out of two car bought in the country, saw its car sales rise by 17.68 per cent to 1,03,276 units as against 87,757 in the same month last year. The company’s utility vehicle sales also jumped 101.04 per cent to 16,313 units as against 8,114 in November last year.



Car sales at its rival Hyundai Motor India increased 8.12 per cent at 33,949 units compared with 31,398 units in the year-ago period. Its utility vehicles sales came in at 8,068 units as against 6,618 last year, up 21.9 per cent.



However, Mahindra and Mahindra, India’s biggest utility vehicle maker by sales, reported 8.63 per cent decline at 19,217 units last month as against 21,034 in the year-ago month. Its car sales were at 339 units compared with 293 last year, up 15.69 per cent, as per the SIAM data.



Siam said the two-wheeler segment would take some more time for the segment to fully recover from the demonetisation blues. “Motorcycle sales were down 22 per cent in December. In January it is down 6 per cent. So the sales are increasing but owing to segment’s large base it will take some time to fully recover,” Mathur pointed out.



Motorcycle sales declined 6.07 per cent to 8,19,386 units last month as against 8,72,323 units a year earlier. Total two-wheeler sales in January declined 7.39 per cent to 12,62,141 units as compared with 13,62,879 units in the year-ago month.



However, in the April-January period, the total two wheeler sales grew by 8 per cent. Hero MotoCorp saw its bike sales at 4,36,771 units last month as against 4,60,066 in January last year, down 5.06 per cent. Rival Bajaj Auto’s motorcycles sales stood at 1,19,803 units as against 1,40,853 units in the same month last year, down 14.94 per cent.



According to SIAM, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India saw its bike sales rose 10.64 per cent to 1,39,161 units as against 1,25,772 units in the year-ago month. Total scooter sales last month were at 3,73,382 units compared with 4,36,707 units in the year-ago period, down 14.5 per cent. Segment leader Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India saw its scooter sales tumble by 3.03 per cent to 2,28,811 units, from 2,35,967 units in corresponding month last year.



Hero MotoCorp’s scooter sales were at 34,949 units compared with 86,649 units in January in 2016, down 59.66 per cent. TVS Motor’s scooter sales rose 10.92 per cent to 66734 units, from 60,163 in the same month last year.



