LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Car sales up 11%; passenger vehicles up 14% in Jan

By PTI Feb 09 2017 , New Delhi

Tags: Cars
Domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 14.4 per cent to 2,65,320 units in January from 2,31,917 units in the same month last year.

Domestic car sales were up 10.83 per cent at 1,86,523 units as against 1,68,303 units in January last year, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Motorcycle sales declined 6.07 per cent to 8,19,386 units last month as against 8,72,323 units a year earlier.

Total two-wheeler sales in January declined 7.39 per cent to 12,62,141 units as compared with 13,62,879 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of commercial vehicles were down marginally at 61,239 units in January, SIAM said.

Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 4.71 per cent to 16,20,045 units from 17,00,141 units in January 2016, it added.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Buyback or not?
    It certainly is good as a strategy to swiftly deploy idle cash

    Billion dollar question: Where is the cash that is sitting idle on balancesheets going to be deployed? How is it being optimised?

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Cut & Thrust: AND ALL FALL DOWN

Wolfram Freiherr von Richthofen was a German Luftwaffe Field Marshal ...

Ananda Majumdar

The art of hope politics

The Modi wave of 2014 was a crystallisation of hope ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

Scientifically curious or superstitious?

Is religion related to superstition? Are there other areas ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter