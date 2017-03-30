BS-III ban triggers big vehicle discounts

With the Supreme Court imposing a ban on sales and registration of vehicles not conforming to Bharat Stage IV fuel emission norms from April 1, manufacturers and 20,000 dealers across the country are making last ditch efforts, offering massive discounts to clear stocks of BS-III vehicles.The court ruling stated that no non-BS-IV vehicles might be sold post-March 31. However, such vehicles can be registered later provided there is proof that the vehicles were bought on or before March 31.Dealers and auto analysts told Financial Chronicle that steep discounts were being offered across segments to get rid of vehicles with BS-III badge from various brands.Passenger cars commanded a discount of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.For two-wheelers, including scooters and motorcycles, the rebate stood between Rs 12,000 and Rs 22,000, in addition to free insurance.The discount on commercial vehicles ranged between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 3 lakh.Trade lobby Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers or Siam estimates put the inventory of BS III-compliant vehicles at 8,23,000 units, the bulk of it lying with nearly 20,000 dealers, besides the manufacturers themselves.Of this, two-wheelers (6,70,000 units) account for about 80 per cent, commercial vehicles (97,000 units) 10-12 per cent, three-wheelers 40,000 units) 5 per cent and passenger vehicles (16,000 units) 2 per cent.According to a Crisil impact note, this inventory is worth over Rs 17,000 crore. “Depending on the model and year, discounts for cars ranged from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh and two-wheelers fetched a minimum of Rs 12,000 discounts,” Abdul Majeed, partner at Price Waterhouse and an auto expert, told Financial Chronicle.But there is a limit of how many units could the market sell in just two days, he argued.Binaifer Jehani, director at Crisil Research, said that according to channel partners, while two-wheelers commanded a discount of Rs 10,000-Rs 12,000, commercial vehicles were offered at a discount of Rs 2-Rs 3 lakh.She said finding end customers with just a couple of days to go this month would be difficult. “OEMs and dealers can, however, liquidate some of these vehicles by offering more discounts. A few CV dealers may register them temporarily in the owners’ names only to be resold to the ultimate user at a later date. But this may not be possible in two-wheelers as customers are sensitive about being the vehicle’s first owner,” Jehani pointed out.Dominant market leader Maruti Suzuki, which sells one car out of two bought in the country, stopped making BS-III cars and shifted to BS-IV way back in early 2012, as a responsible carmaker.The top court praised Maruti Suzuki for the shift. “In fact, the major manufacturer of four-wheelers, Maruti Suzuki, had completely switched over to the manufacture of BS-IV compliant vehicles a few years ago,” it said in its judgment while reprimanding others.Korean carmaker Hyundai, the second biggest by sales in the country, also switched over to BS-IV compliant emissions last year.The court ban has primarily impacted Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Mahindra and Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India, VECV, SML Isuzu, among others, which have been left with huge inventories.On discounts being offered by Tata Motors, which has a 50 per cent market share in the commercial vehicles segment, a Tata Motors spokesman declined to comment.Ashok Leyland, which has over 25 per cent market share in commercial vehicle segment in the country, said, “Our products are in good demand and we will not be offering any price discounts.”It also plans to export these vehicles. “Till date, we have sold about 50,000 BS-IV vehicles to customers who have access to BS IV fuel,” Ashok Leyland spokesperson told FC.