BMW names new India head

By Michael Gonsalves Jan 11 2017 , Pune

Tags: Cars
Vikram Pawah, 45, has been appointed the president of BMW Group India, effective from 1 March. Pawah brings over 25 years of international experience both in the automotive and non-automotive industry. He started his career at Jay Engineering Works, India and has held multiple leadership positions within Honda Cars in India and Australia. Most recently, he was the managing director of Harley-Davidson India.

“India is a growing market with great potential for mobility products and services. With his broad experience in the automotive industry, Pawah brings excellent preconditions to stre­ngthen our position in the Indian market,” Hendrik von Kuenheim, senior VP, Asia Pacific and South Africa, BMW Group, said.

