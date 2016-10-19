BMW launches 3 Series Gran Turismo

German luxury car maker BMW launched the face-lift of its GT sibling, the 3 Series Gran Turismo ahead of Diwali to boost sales in India.The car is offered in two designs-Sport Line and Luxury Line with both petrol and diesel variants. While the Sport Line is priced at Rs 43.30 lakh, the Luxury Line is costs Rs 46.50 lakh and Rs 47.50 lakh at Delhi showroom.Locally produced at the BMW’s Chennai facility, the new BMW 3 Series GT variants are available for sale at all 41 BMW dealerships across India from today onwards. BMW's plant in Chennai has an installed capacity to produce over 14,000 units annually.BMW showcased the updated car at the 2016 Paris Motor Show recently.This year, India’s third largest luxury car maker after market leader and compatriot rival Mercedes-Benz and Audi launched few models such as new X1, the 520d M Sport and petrol-powered versions of the 3 and 5 Series in Asia’s third biggest car mart.At present the new BMW 3GT is a unique product in the country since it has no direct rivals from Audi, Mercedes-Benz or Swedish car maker Volvo.However, indirectly, it competes with the likes of the Audi A4, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and the Jaguar XE. The GT is eyeing at adding a dose of practicality to the sporty version of a sedan. The 3GT slots in between the 3 Series and the 5 Series, and is positioned as a more practical and slightly exclusive alternative to its sedan siblings.“The BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo established a new vehicle concept in the segment and became a trailblazer with its unique and modern character,” Frank Schloeder, president at BMW Group India told Financial Chronicle.It serves up its blend of luxury-class elegance, sportiness and spaciousness in even more sophisticated form, he boasted.“The new BMW 3 Series GT unites the best of both worlds- an embodiment of pure dynamism and a sense of spaciousness. It exudes aesthetic and emotional appeal, boasts a distinctive presence on the road and offers similarly pronounced driving pleasure,” Schloeder said.The petrol and diesel powered engines from the BMW Efficient Dynamics family offer more spirited power delivery as well as spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds, thanks to twinpower turbo technology.The two-litre four cylinder diesel engine of the BMW 320d Gran Turismo produces an output of 190 hp and produces a maximum torque of 400 Nm. The car sprints from 0 -100 km per hour in just 7.7 seconds. The two- litre four cylinder petrol engine of BMW 330i Gran Turismo produces an output of 252 hp and produces a maximum torque of 350 Nm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km per hour in just 6.1 seconds.The new BMW 3 Series GT provides safety features including air bags, anti-lock braking system with brake assist, dynamic stability control, including dynamic traction control, cornering brake control, side-impact protection, runflat tyres with reinforced sidewalls, emergency spare wheel, electronic vehicle immobiliser and crash sensor.The BMW ConnectedDrive features BMW iDrive (the on-board driver information system) with 22.3 cms display, BMW navigation system professional with 3D maps (integrated global positioning system-GPS), BMW apps, park distance control, connectivity through bluetooth and USB/AUX IN connectivity.