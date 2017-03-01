Auto sector cheers sales, Maruti up 11.7%

Major car manufacturers in the country such as market leader Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Honda Cars, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Renault, Ford and Nissan on Wednesdayreported continued sales momentum for their brands in February backed by new models and positive market sentiment.



The only dampener was Mahindra and Mahindra, India’s biggest utility vehicle maker by sales, which continued sales decline in the fiercely competitive third biggest car market in Asia.



Maruti Suzuki, which sells one out of two cars bought in the country, sold 11.7 per cent more passenger vehicles in February at 1,20,599 units, up from 1,08,115 units it sold in the same period last year.



The entry level, bread-and-butter duo of the Alto and Wagon R, sold 33,079 units in February 2017, down 6.8 per cent compared to 35,495 units sold in the same month last year.



However, sales of the its six compact cars comprising the Swift, Ritz, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire jumped 9.4 per cent at 47,002 units, up from 42,970 units it sold in the previous period.



Sales at rival Hyundai Motor, India’s second biggest car maker by sales, grew single digit at 4 per cent to 42,327 units, up from 40,716 units it sold last year. Last month Hyundai launched its top-selling hatchback model – the Hyundai Grand i10 facelift, which has also added to the increased sales.



“The Creta recorded all-time highest ever sales of 9,002 units,” Rakesh Srivastava, senior vice-president, sales & marketing at Hyundai Motor, said.



However, sales of passenger vehicles at Mahindra and Mahindra, India’s biggest utility vehicle maker by sales, fell 13 per cent to 20,605 units in Feb 2017, down from 23,718units it sold last year.



“The auto industry is seeing some positive trends emerging over the last two months. With rural sentiments improving, we believe that there will be a turnaround in demand over the next few months,” Pravin Shah, president & chief executive (automotive) at Mahindra and Mahindra, said.



"The impact of demonetisation is still felt in the automotive industry. However, the impact is slowly phasing out as the currency in the circulation is coming back to normal. The OEM's with better performing new launches continue to grow," Abdul Majeed, senior auto expert and partner at Price Waterhouse told Financial Chronicle.



Sales at Japanese Honda Cars India increased 9.4 per cent selling 14,249 cars last month compared to 13,020 units it sold in February 2016. Honda even launched the 2017 City facelift in India last month equipped with a host of new features and cosmetic updates.



“The market has shown positive sentiment during February. This month’s sales growth has been driven by an excellent response to the new Honda City 2017, which has received over 10,000 bookings so far. We hope this momentum will continue,” Yoichiro Ueno, president and CEO at Honda Cars India, said.



Sales at Tata Motors, India’s biggest automobile by revenue, also jumped 12 per cent over February 2016, due to continued strong demand for the Tata Tiago and encouraging response to its recently launched lifestyle UV, Tata Hexa.



“There is a continued strong demand for the Tata Tiago and the new lifestyle utility vehicle Hexa has received an encouraging response. Going forward our robust product portfolio will drive growth in the coming months,” Mayank Pareek, president, passenger vehicle business unit at Tata Motors, said.



Sales at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, maker of popular Innova Crysta and Fortuner vehicles, jumped 12 per cent last month at 11,543 units as against 10,312 units it sold Feb. 2016.



“The Fortuner which captures more than 70 per cent segment share in the SUV segment, sold 2,027 units in February making it the highest ever sales for Fortuner in a month ever since its launch in India in 2009,” N Raja, director and senior vice president, sales & marketing at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said.



Renault India also reported 26.8 per cent growth last month at 11,198 units as against 8,834 units in the corresponding month last year. Over the last few years, Renault has focused on establishing a strong base in India and has become one of the youngest and fastest growing automotive brands in the country.



Sales at Ford India also soared 52.1 per cent to 8,338 vehicles, up from 5,483 units last year. “The industry is seeing some green shoots, recovering from the impact of demonetisation. Ford continues to grow faster than the industry, which bears testimony to our three-pronged strategy of product led transformation, busting the myth of cost of service and enhancing dealership experience,” Anurag Mehrotra, executive director, marketing, sales and service at Ford India, said.



Nissan Motor India too reported 25 per cent jump in sales at 4,807 units in February 2017 on the back of Nissan Micra and Datsun redi-GO cars against 3,850 units sold the same month a year ago.



“Our strong sales performance in February maintains the Nissan Group’s position as the second-fastest growing car brand in India so far this fiscal year. Our growth story has been driven by the continued success of Datsun redi-GO,” Arun Malhotra, managing director at Nissan Motor India, said.



michaelgonsalves@mydigitalfc.com



