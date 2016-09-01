Aug augurs well for car sales as robustness remains

After impressive growth in July, passenger car sales showed further robustness in August. A good monsoon, high demand for new models, bonanza to government employees and improving buyer sentiment ahead of the festive season augured well for carmakers during the month.The growth is led by strong demand for models from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra, Tata Motors, Renault and Toyota. The only dampener was the declining sales at Honda Cars.Sales at market leader Maruti Suzuki grew 12.3 per cent to 1,19,906 units, up from 1,06,781 units sold in the same month last year. Utility vehicle segment witnessed a growth of 114.5 per cent at 16,806 units, while the second-best segment was mid-size cars that grew 49.5 per cent. However, sales in the super-compact and mini segments dropped on a year-on-year basis.Hyundai Motor India sold 6.7 per cent more cars to 43,201 units during the month, up from 40,505 units it sold last year. “Hyundai’s sales volume continues to build on the growth momentum with the added multiplier effect with launch of the all new Elantra creating a strong portfolio of modern premium brands to excite customers in the upcoming festive season,” Rakesh Srivastava, senior vice president, sales and marketing at Hyundai Motor India, said. These numbers are car dispatches from factory gates to dealers and not actual retail sales to customers.Mahindra & Mahindra sold a total of 18,246 vehicles last month, up 29 per cent from 14,198 units sold last year. “The improved spread of monsoon as well as new product launches have helped the auto industry perform positively. Coupled with this, the uncertainty surrounding diesel vehicles has been lifted by the Supreme Court giving the customer the choice to buy his preferred vehicle which will help improve sentiments going forward,” Pravin Shah, president and chief executive, automotive at M&M said.Sales at rival Tata Motors jumped 16 per cent to 13,002 units from 11,163 units sold last year. Sales of passenger cars rose higher by 17 per cent at 11,435 units, compared to 9,814 units in August 2015, due to strong demand for the recently launched Tiago.“The August numbers really reflects the real potential in the Indian automotive sector, and growth across the segment is excellent, especially the OEMs, who have customised their product to suit customers preference are doing extremely well,” Abdul Majeed, auto expert and partner at Price Waterhouse told Financial Chronicle.However, domestic sales at Honda Cars India fell 10.9 per cent to 13,941 units from 15,655 cars in August last year. Models sold by Honda Cars India include Brio, Jazz, Amaze, City, Mobilio and CR-V.Sales at Toyota Kirloskar Motor jumped 15 per cent to 12,801 units, up from 11,161 units last year. "We launched the Innova Crysta petrol last month and have received a very good response from the market. Being the first in its segment, the petrol variant will further contribute to the success of the new Innova Crysta,” N Raja, director and senior vice-president, sales & marketing at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said.Renault India, makers of the Kwid hatchback, also posted highest ever monthly sales of 12,972 units in August as against the 1,527 units sold during the same time last year, a growth of 750 per cent.Sales at Ford India also rose 2.6 per cent to 8,548 units last month as against 8,331 units in the corresponding period a year ago. Nissan Motor India too reported 111 per cent more sales to 5,918 cars last month as against 2,809 units sold last year.