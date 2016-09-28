Audi suspends Q5 sale in India

German luxury car maker Audi, India’s second biggest luxury carmaker, has halted production and sales of its Q5 sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Asia’s third biggest car mart after Pune-based testing agency Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) found higher emission level than the recommenced level.This would hurt the revenues of the company during the festive season, which has already kick started and will peak during the auspicious Diwali in October. The festival season sales account for 15-20 per cent of the total annual sales.The ARAI report said that the high levels of Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) was found during testing of diesel model in some units of the Audi Q5 sold across the country. It is reported that some models of the Audi Q5 faced this particular problem of emitting high levels of NOx due to air getting trapped in the cooling system.Therefore, as precaution the Mumbai-based luxury auto major decided to pull out the model from the dealerships. Audi would first resolve the issue and only after certification from ARAI, the Q5 goes could be brought back to the dealerships across the country, auto analyst told Financial Chronicle.Repeated calls to Audi went futile as the company officials were away in Europe for the Parish auto show.“We have investigated the concern regarding Audi Q5 and have identified the corrective measures. We have conducted testing of the solution in Q5 vehicles with ARAI,” an Audi India spokesperson told a news agency.“The test results (with ARAI after corrective measures) for the vehicles were observed to be well within the applicable norms. We have now initiated the process of Type Approval and expect the approval soon,” the spokesperson said.The company did not put a timeline for the return of the Q5 to showrooms across the country.The Audi Q5 is placed between the Q3 and the Q7 in the company's portfolio for India and competes against the likes of BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLE in the growing SUV market in the country. Audi Q5 comes with a 2.0-litre, 16V, TDI Quattro, diesel engine and a 3.0-litre, 24V, TDI Quattro, diesel engine in India with a sticker price of Rs 48.44 lakh at New Delhi showroom. Auto analysts also said with the latest emission problem, Audi’s plan to produce 2 litre diesel engines at Volkswagen factory at Chakan, near Pune would be hurt or delayed. As per the plans, this engine was to roll out of the factory from December 2016-January 2017. People in the know said the entire engine management system software has to be in place before production could go on stream.After rival Mercedes-Benz and BMW started making engines for their models in India through partnership with the Pune-based auto firm Force Motors to bring down prices, Audi also planned was to produce 2 litre diesel engines at Volkswagen factory at Chakan to compete with its compatriot rivals.At present, Audi imports fully assembled engines, gearbox and transmissions.As per the plan, Audi was to roll out 2 litre diesel engines from Chakan for Audi Q5, Q3, A4, and A6 to bring down their prices in a fiercely competitive 35,000 units luxury car market in the country.The Volkswagen diesel engine assembly plant was inaugurated in January 2015. Locally assembled engines would be used across Audi, VW and Skoda models.Audi is a part of Germany's Volkswagen group, Europe’s biggest car maker, which last year had announced to recall 3,23,700 lakh vehicles across its three brands -- Audi, Skoda and Volkswagen -- in India after a government-ordered probe found it using diesel engines equipped with a defeat device which help cheat emission tests.