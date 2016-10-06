LoginRegister
Audi Q3 Dynamic Edition launched at Rs 39.78 lakh

By PTI Oct 06 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Cars
German luxury carmaker Audi on Thursday launched a limited edition variant of its SUV Q3 priced at Rs 39.78 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) as it looks to cash in on the upcoming festive season.

"With the festive spirit in the air, we feel that it is the opportune time to launch the Audi Q3 Dynamic Edition – a successful car, now made even better with host of features, making it even more attractive for our Audi enthusiasts," Audi India Head Joe King.

"Audi Q3 has taken it a step further ever since its market introduction in 2012. It has been the most successful model in its segment," he added.

Only 101 units of the Audi Q3 Dynamic Edition will be available across India, the company said in a statement.

It would have 35 TDI engine with seven-speed S tronic transmission.

Audi Q3 Dynamic Edition would have features like Audi logo projection carpet lamps on front doors, an aggressive front lower bumper and lip spoiler, sporty air inlet cover, clear lens tail lamps, Quattro label on rear doors and Chrome accents on front.

