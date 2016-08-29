LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Brands

Audi launches A6 Matrix priced at Rs 52.75 lakh

By PTI Aug 29 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Cars
German luxury carmaker Audi on Monday launched A6 Matrix 35 TFSI sedan, powered by a petrol engine, priced at Rs 52.75 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), as part of its plans to have petrol versions of all its existing models in India by the first quarter of next year.

The new model comes with various new features including seven-speed transmission and an advanced infotainment system.

"With the Audi A6 Matrix 35 TFSI, we want to reach out to India's smart luxury car buyers and also cater to customers who want a fully equipped car in petrol," Audi India Head Joe King said in a statement.

The new Audi A6 Matrix is available with a 1.8L engine, propelling the car from 0-100 kmph in 7.9 seconds. It comes with safety features like eight airbags, two of which are dedicated rear side airbags, electronic stabilisation control and tyre pressure monitoring display.

Audi already sells a diesel version of the A6 Matrix in the country.

By launching petrol versions, the company is trying to adapt to changing market demand. Currently, only Audi's entry level A3 and A8 sedans have the petrol variants. It's popular Q series SUVs are available only in diesel options.

The company sells sedan A3, A4, A6 and A8 along with SUVs Q3, Q5 and Q7 and premium sports cars like the R8.

These are priced between Rs 28 lakh and Rs 2.5 crore.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY BRANDS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

p2-3-lead-Dharmendra.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Bond's best
    RBI must now educate investors on the benefits of debt market

    It is uncommon for the central bank to act on a policy decision within a week of submission of a specialist report.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Urs Schoettli

Japan needs more women in high office

Japan does not rank high in international tables, when it ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

Giving up faith is a complex act

We have met many people who have given up religion ...

Shona Adhikari

Belated recognition of women in America's modern art movement

This week we focus on a very important exhibition that ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter