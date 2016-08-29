Audi launches A6 Matrix priced at Rs 52.75 lakh

German luxury carmaker Audi on Monday launched A6 Matrix 35 TFSI sedan, powered by a petrol engine, priced at Rs 52.75 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), as part of its plans to have petrol versions of all its existing models in India by the first quarter of next year.



The new model comes with various new features including seven-speed transmission and an advanced infotainment system.



"With the Audi A6 Matrix 35 TFSI, we want to reach out to India's smart luxury car buyers and also cater to customers who want a fully equipped car in petrol," Audi India Head Joe King said in a statement.



The new Audi A6 Matrix is available with a 1.8L engine, propelling the car from 0-100 kmph in 7.9 seconds. It comes with safety features like eight airbags, two of which are dedicated rear side airbags, electronic stabilisation control and tyre pressure monitoring display.



Audi already sells a diesel version of the A6 Matrix in the country.



By launching petrol versions, the company is trying to adapt to changing market demand. Currently, only Audi's entry level A3 and A8 sedans have the petrol variants. It's popular Q series SUVs are available only in diesel options.



The company sells sedan A3, A4, A6 and A8 along with SUVs Q3, Q5 and Q7 and premium sports cars like the R8.



These are priced between Rs 28 lakh and Rs 2.5 crore.



