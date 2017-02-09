Audi launches A3 Cabriolet

German luxury car manufacturer Audi on Wednesday launched its much awaited luxury convertible – the new Audi A3 Cabriolet in India to take on compatriot archrival and luxury car market leader Mercedes Benz, BMW, British sports car maker Jaguar Land Rover and Swedish Volvo and boost sales in Asia’s third biggest car market.



Significantly, Audi, the second biggest luxury carmaker in India, has introduced the new cabriolet before the sedan version of the A3. It is its most affordable sedan in the country, which would be assembled at its Aurangabad factory in Maharashtra.



Prices for the 2017 A3 Cabriolet facelift, imported as a fully built unit in the country, start at Rs 47.98 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). In India, the Audi A3 cabriolet competes against the MINI Cooper Convertible. One of the most affordable convertibles on sale, the A3 Cabriolet gets a host of upgrades on the new model, much in-line with the A3 sedan facelift that was introduced globally last year.



The low weight, elegant yet sporty four-seater convertible is a head turner on all the roads it travels. It boasts of lightweight construction, offers best-in-class safety, comfort and performance.



“The Audi A3 Cabriolet, first showcased in India in 2014 had received an overwhelming response from our young and young at heart customers,” Rahil Ansari, head at Audi India, said.



The successful compact luxury convertible has now become even better with new engine as well as newly designed headlights and taillights, he pointed out.



“This open top, four-seater will offer an improved and exhilarating driving experience with higher levels of safety and comfort. It is just the beginning of a very exciting line up of new and improved vehicles that we plan to unveil in 2017. The new Audi A3 Cabriolet perfectly embodies luxury without compromise,” Ansari said.



The new Audi A3 Cabriolet gets subtle revisions to the design that is more in-line with the new generation A4. The front gets revised headlamp design with new LED daytime running lights. There is also the new single frame grille in place and a new bumper, while the rear gets new LED tail lamps and a revised bumper.



Inside, the new A3 Cabriolet facelift gets a new electrically retractable 7-inch display screen with the MMI interface, three-spoke multi-functional steering wheel, new Milano leather upholstery among other list of features including a Bang and Olufsen audio system. The convertible comes with five airbags, ABS with EBD, optional smartphone interface and Audi Parking system plus as well. Audi says the soft top on the A3 Cabriolet facelift insulates the cabin well against exterior sounds, and can be opened or retracted using the hydraulic drive at speeds up to 50 kmph.



The new Audi A3 Cabriolet is powered by 1.4 litre TFSI petrol engine and a top speed of 250. It can zoom from 0-100 kmph in 7.3 seconds. The motor replaces the 1.8 litre TFSI unit that is available on the outgoing model and is also seen on the new generation A4. The turbocharged motor is tuned to produce 150 hp and 250 Nm of torque, paired to a 7-speed S-Tronic dual-clutch transmission.



