IIM-C to groom Amway professionals

By Ritwik Mukherjee Jan 25 2017 , Kolkata

Amway India, wholly owned subsidiary of the Michigan (US)-headquartered $9.5 billion leading direct selling company with presence in over 100 countries & territories, has now teamed up with Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C) to groom direct selling professionals. The two will now design, develop and run a special course on entrepreneurship and leadership for its identified high potential direct sellers.

This is the first time that Amway India has tied-up with a premier management institute for a special course for its direct sellers. The company has shortlisted 100 direct sellers who have demonstrated strong performance and business excellence over the past few years for this programme, top company officials said.

“The tie-up with IIM Calcutta is focused on building skills and competencies of our high potential direct sellers to help them compete in an evolving entrepreneurship landscape. Micro-entrepreneurship, generating self-employment through skilling is a key priority for the government of India. We too are aligning our training strategy by focusing on enhancing skills and competencies of our direct sellers,” said Anshu Budhraja, general manager, Amway India.

Amway India, which strategically invests in skilling and nurturing entrepreneurship, offers free training to its direct sellers by conducting more than 18,000 training sessions during an average 12-month period besides the presence of a comprehensive digital learning portal (e-learning).

Prof Ramendra Singh, programme coordinator and faculty at IIM Calcutta, said, “Amway India approached IIM Calcutta to arrange a series of workshops for their high potential direct sellers on subjects related to entrepreneurship, sales, marketing and motivational leadership.”

