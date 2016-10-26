Govt looks to upgrade seafarers' skills, numbers

With seafarers from Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia thronging the global shipping lines, India is planning a slew of measures to improve the multi-tasking ability of its mariners to stay competitive and raise its share in the workforce.Currently, about 100,000 Indian seafarers are engaged by vessel operators - both domestic and foreign - accounting for about 7 per cent of the total 140,00,00 globally. The government plans to raise the share of Indian workforce in both officer and 'ratings' category.The National Shipping Board (NSB) has suggested short-term training modules for seafarers, which include the shipping sector in the Logistics Sector Council of the Skill India Mission to avail the resources available under the scheme.By including shipping in the sub-sectors of the Logistics Sector Skill Council, a flurry of avenues will open up to take the broad objective of skilling seafarers. It will also enable government-approved maritime institutes to access funds and project advice from the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).The additional skill will add to the seafarers' employability and help them move laterally to tankers, cruise ships and offshore support vessels (OSVs).Private shipping company Great Eastern Shipping has expressed its interest in opening training institutes for imparting multi-tasking skills of Indian seafarers.The NSB has suggested that the mariners already employed with ship-liners could be provided skills like welding and cooking when they are off-board. For those enrolled for courses across training institutes in the country, additional topics could be included and pass-marks be made mandatory."Multi-skilling would brighten the job prospect of seafarers," NSB chairman Vishwapati Trivedi said.Moving on the suggestions from NSB, the shipping ministry has given the green signal for opening up more training centres across the country. It has directed the Directorate General of Shipping to allow fresh training institutes and courses. The ministry would also examine public private partnership (PPP) model to encourage shipping industry to provide maritime training and education.The Union shipping minister Nitin Gadkari has asked NSB to suggest some mechanism to implement the PPP model and other initiatives for raising the quality of training. He has, however, cautioned that sufficient safety precautions must be put in place to ensure that sub-standard institutes are not opened.