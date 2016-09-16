LoginRegister
AICTE, Wheebox tie-up to make students job ready

By PTI Sep 16 2016 , Mumbai

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has partnered with global online skill assessment firm Wheebox to improve the employability skills of students.

This will help engineering and MBA schools to take pre-emptive measures to improve various employability skills of students and make them job ready before they start applying for jobs, AICTE said in a release issued here on Friday.

Under this association, Wheebox will conduct employability skill test to give all aspirants a snapshot of their capabilities around numerical aptitude, problem solving, English, computing skills and psychometric traits.

Additionally, the candidates will also be assessed on their respective domain knowledge.

"Under this initiative, AICTE's strategic association with Wheebox will enable candidates from technical and business schools to test their employability skills in a standardised way by using Wheebox Employability Skill Test," AICTE Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe said.

Wheebox Founder and CEO Nirmal Singh said, "There is a significant skill gap in the country with above 60 per cent of students unemployable, highlighting the urgent need of revamping education."

"Our association with AICTE, will prepare students to identify their job readiness which would help the industry in talent matchmaking," Singh added.

