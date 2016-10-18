48% of Indian firms rue talent shortage

Shortage of availability of appropriate talent is affecting around 48 per cent organisations in India, according to a recent survey.



According to ManpowerGroup annual talent shortage survey, out of more than 42,000 employers surveyed across the world, 40 per cent faced such difficulties – the highest since 2007.



Toughest to filling job positions due to lack of available talent are in accounting, finance and information technology (IT), says the survey.



In India, the figure stood at 48 per cent and the major reasons include lack of soft skills as cited by 36 per cent respondents and desire for more pay than on offer (34 per cent).



The job titles in demand in India this year include IT personnel, accounting and finance staff, project and sales managers, customer service representatives and customer support technicians and quality controllers.



“The demand index for information technology (IT) and accounting professionals has been on a continuous rise. Focus on technology upgradation and better financial access will drive the sectors’ growth in coming months,” said AG Rao, group managing director of ManpowerGroup India.



Rao felt that increased automation would lead to a rise in high-skilled jobs. The areas, which will see high demand and lucrative pay packages, include big data, analytics, mobility, design, internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence.



Region-wise, 46 per cent of Asian employers reported hiring difficulties, with Japan (86 per cent), Taiwan (73 per cent) and Hong Kong (69 per cent) reporting most of the challenges while just 10 per cent of Chinese employers faced such an issue, the lowest of all countries surveyed.



As per the report, as skills change rapidly, employers are looking inside for solutions, with 36 per cent of Indian employers choosing to develop and train their own people.



(With input from PTI)



